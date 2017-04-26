IPL 2017: Gautam Gambhir's 'Threat' to KKR Players During Innings Break vs RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had a nightmare outing against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on Sunday after being bowled out for a paltry 49 in 9.4 overs -- the lowest ever score in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. No RCB batsmen could even get to double digits as Kedar Jadhav recorded a high score of 9. Three KKR bowlers took three wickets apiece -- Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Woakes and Colin de Grandhomme. Umesh Yadav chipped in with one wicket as RCB suffered a humiliating 82-run loss for their fifth defeat in seven matches.

While KKR fans were overjoyed after the thrilling win, skipper Gautam Gambhir wasn't too pleased with his side's batting collapse. The KKR captain was hurting and decided to get his team together for a pep talk during the innings break.

"As the innings break was nearing the end I got the entire team together. I started speaking and let go of all I had. I wanted intensity from my teammates. I wanted them to fight. I wanted them to win. I told them whoever dropped on intent should understand that this could be his last game for KKR, at least in my captaincy," Gambhir wrote in his column for the Hindustan Times.

"We had two KKR teams playing the last game. First one that batted in the first half and was going through the motions. The second one was playing for its life," the left-hander further added.

Gambhir's men responded brilliantly to his 'threat'. KKR's bowling performance was easily the best in this edition of the IPL. KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan too was pleased with his team's display.

Do I need to say anything...but that I love u all at the Eden Garden. Ami KKR...YAAAYYYYYY!!!!! pic.twitter.com/m6rjTFhOOl — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 23, 2017

RCB captain Virat Kohli minced no words on as he dissected his side's performance. Speaking about the visitors' abject display, Kohli termed the batting performance as reckless and unacceptable. RCB lost the match by a comprehensive 82-run margin while chasing 132.