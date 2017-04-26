 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL 2017: Gautam Gambhir's 'Threat' to KKR Players During Innings Break vs RCB

Updated: 26 April 2017 12:06 IST

Gautam Gambhir's men responded brilliantly to his 'threat'. KKR's bowling performance was easily the best in this edition of the IPL. KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan too was pleased with his team's display.

IPL 2017: Gautam Gambhir's 'Threat' to KKR Players During Innings Break vs RCB
Gautam Gambhir got his players together for a quick talk during the innings break. © BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had a nightmare outing against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on Sunday after being bowled out for a paltry 49 in 9.4 overs -- the lowest ever score in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. No RCB batsmen could even get to double digits as Kedar Jadhav recorded a high score of 9. Three KKR bowlers took three wickets apiece -- Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Woakes and Colin de Grandhomme. Umesh Yadav chipped in with one wicket as RCB suffered a humiliating 82-run loss for their fifth defeat in seven matches.

While KKR fans were overjoyed after the thrilling win, skipper Gautam Gambhir wasn't too pleased with his side's batting collapse. The KKR captain was hurting and decided to get his team together for a pep talk during the innings break.

"As the innings break was nearing the end I got the entire team together. I started speaking and let go of all I had. I wanted intensity from my teammates. I wanted them to fight. I wanted them to win. I told them whoever dropped on intent should understand that this could be his last game for KKR, at least in my captaincy," Gambhir wrote in his column for the Hindustan Times.

"We had two KKR teams playing the last game. First one that batted in the first half and was going through the motions. The second one was playing for its life," the left-hander further added.

Gambhir's men responded brilliantly to his 'threat'. KKR's bowling performance was easily the best in this edition of the IPL. KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan too was pleased with his team's display.

RCB captain Virat Kohli minced no words on as he dissected his side's performance. Speaking about the visitors' abject display, Kohli termed the batting performance as reckless and unacceptable. RCB lost the match by a comprehensive 82-run margin while chasing 132.

Topics : Kolkata Knight Riders Royal Challengers Bangalore Gautam Gambhir Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • KKR beat RCB by 82 runs
  • RCB were bowled out for just 49 runs by KKR on Sunday
  • Kohli was annoyed with his side's batting show
Related Articles
IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For RPS vs KKR Clash
IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For RPS vs KKR Clash
IPL 2017, Today's Match, RPS Vs KKR : Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV
IPL 2017, Today's Match, RPS Vs KKR : Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV
IPL 2017, Preview, RPS Vs KKR: Rejuvenated Pune Take On Formidable Kolkata
IPL 2017, Preview, RPS Vs KKR: Rejuvenated Pune Take On Formidable Kolkata
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.