IPL 2017: Gautam Gambhir Terms Kolkata Knight Riders' Batting Performance 'Irresponsible'

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Gautam Gambhir blamed his batsmen for their irresponsible batting after they were beaten by the Mumbai Indians by nine runs in the Indian Premier League on Saturday. Chasing 174 to win, KKR were restricted to 164-8 in their stipulated 20 overs.

"With the kind of wicket this was, this was chaseable. Had one of the batsmen batted till the end, we would've got there. Just irresponsible shots, batsmen were trying to throw their bats at everything," Gambhir said.

"I thought to restrict them to 174 was an unbelievable effort. I thought we were trying to chase this down on 10-12 overs. We were a batsman short. We need to pull up our socks. If we bat like this it doesn't matter if we're in the Playoffs or not. Got to bat better."

This was the sixth loss for KKR in the tournament. They are now placed third place with 16 points. Their fate now depends on the match between Kings XI Punjab (14) and Rising Pune Supergiants (16) on Sunday.

(With inputs from PTI)