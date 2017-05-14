 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL 2017: Gautam Gambhir Terms Kolkata Knight Riders' Batting Performance 'Irresponsible'

Updated: 14 May 2017 13:11 IST

This was the sixth loss for KKR in the tournament. They are now placed third place with 16 points. Their fate now depends on the match between Kings XI Punjab (14) and Rising Pune Supergiants (16) on Sunday.

IPL 2017: Gautam Gambhir Terms Kolkata Knight Riders' Batting Performance 'Irresponsible'
Gautam Gambhir was disappointed with KKR's batting performance. © BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Gautam Gambhir blamed his batsmen for their irresponsible batting after they were beaten by the Mumbai Indians by nine runs in the Indian Premier League on Saturday. Chasing 174 to win, KKR were restricted to 164-8 in their stipulated 20 overs.

"With the kind of wicket this was, this was chaseable. Had one of the batsmen batted till the end, we would've got there. Just irresponsible shots, batsmen were trying to throw their bats at everything," Gambhir said.

"I thought to restrict them to 174 was an unbelievable effort. I thought we were trying to chase this down on 10-12 overs. We were a batsman short. We need to pull up our socks. If we bat like this it doesn't matter if we're in the Playoffs or not. Got to bat better."

This was the sixth loss for KKR in the tournament. They are now placed third place with 16 points. Their fate now depends on the match between Kings XI Punjab (14) and Rising Pune Supergiants (16) on Sunday.

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : Kolkata Knight Riders Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket Gautam Gambhir
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • MI beat KKR by 9 runs on Saturday
  • Gambhir minced no words while dissecting KKR's performance
  • Gambhir failed to fire with the bat vs MI
Related Articles
IPL 2017: Kolkata Knight Riders Suffer Nine-Run Loss Against Mumbai Indians
IPL 2017: Kolkata Knight Riders Suffer Nine-Run Loss Against Mumbai Indians
IPL Highlights, KKR Vs MI: Mumbai Beat Kolkata By Nine Runs
IPL Highlights, KKR Vs MI: Mumbai Beat Kolkata By Nine Runs
IPL Highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs (MI) Mumbai Indians
IPL Highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs (MI) Mumbai Indians
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 03 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.