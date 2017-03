IPL 2017 Full Schedule List, Venue Details, Match Timings

The Indian Premier League 2017 is right around the corner with the opening match scheduled to be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on April 5, 2017. The first IPL 2017 match will see defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad play last year's runners-up Royal Challengers Bangalore. The stadium will also play host to the final of the Twenty20 tournament, on May 21. The tournament will be played spread over 47 days across 10 venues. The schedule has been designed with each team playing 14 matches - seven of them at home venues. The season will also witness IPL returning to Indore for the first time since 2011, the release added.

Here is the full schedule list of IPL 2017 matches.

Match 1

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

April 5, 2017, Wednesday (8 p.m. IST, 2.30 p.m. GMT)

Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Match 2

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Mumbai Indians

April 6, 2017, Thursday (8:00pm IST, 2:30pm GMT)

Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune

Match 3

Gujarat Lions vs Kolkata Knight Riders

7th April, 2017, Friday (8:00pm IST, 2:30pm GMT)

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Match 4

Kings XI Punjab vs Rising Pune Supergiant

8th April, 2017, Saturday (4:00pm IST, 10:30am GMT)

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Match 5

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils

8th April, 2017, (8:00pm IST, (2:30pm GMT)

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Match 6

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Lions

9th April, 2017, Sunday (4:00pm IST, 10:30am GMT)

Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Match 7

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders

9th April, 2017, Sunday (8:00pm IST, (2:30pm GMT),

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 8

Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

10th April, 2017, Monday (8:00pm IST, 2:30pm GMT)

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Match 9

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Delhi Daredevils

11th April, 2017, Tuesday (8:00pm IST, 2:30pm GMT)

Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune

Match 10

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

12th April, 2017, Wednesday, (8:00pm IST, 2:30pm GMT)

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 11

Kolkata Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab

13th April, 2017, Thursday (8:00pm IST, 2:30pm GMT)

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Match 12

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

14th April, 2017, Friday, (4:00pm IST, 10:30am GMT)

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Match 13

Gujarat Lions vs Rising Pune Supergiant

14th April, 2017, (8:00pm IST, 2:30pm GMT)

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Match 14

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

15th April, 2017, Saturday (4:00pm IST, 10:30am GMT)

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Match 15

Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab

15th April, 2017, Saturday (8:00pm IST, 2:30pm GMT)

Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

Match 16

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Lions

16th April, 2017, Sunday (4:00pm IST, 10:30am GMT)

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 17

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rising Pune Supergiant

16th April, 2017, Sunday (8:00pm IST, 2:30pm GMT)

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Match 18

Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders

17th April, 2017, Monday, (4:00pm IST (10:30am GMT)

Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

Match 19

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab

17th April, 2017, Monday, 8:00pm IST (2:30pm GMT),

Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Match 20

Gujarat Lions vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

18th April, Tuesday, 2017, (8:00pm IST (2:30pm GMT)

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Match 21

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils

19th April, 2017, Wednesday, (8:00pm IST, 2:30pm GMT),

Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Match 22

Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians

20th April, 2017, Thursday, (8:00pm IST, 2:30pm GMT)

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Match 23

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Lions

21st April, Friday, 2017, (8:00pm IST, 2:30pm GMT)

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Match 24

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

22nd April, Saturday, 2017, (4:00pm IST, 10:30am GMT)

Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune

Match 25

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils

22nd April, Saturday, 2017 (8:00pm IST, 2:30pm GMT)

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 26

23rd April, Sunday, 2017 (4:00pm ISt, 10:30am GMT)

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Gujarat Lions vs Kings XI Punjab

Match 27

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

29rd April, Sunday, (8:00pm IST, 2:30pm GMT),

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Match 28

Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant

24th April, 2017, Monday, (8:00pm IST, 2:30pm GMT)

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 29

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

25th April, 2017, Tuesday, (8:00pm IST, 2:30pm GMT)

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Match 30

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Kolkata Knight Riders

26th April, 2017, Wednesday, (8:00pm IST, 2:30pm GMT)

Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune

Match 31

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Lions

27th April, 2017, Thursday, (8:00pm IST, 2:30pm GMT)

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Match 32

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils

28th April, 2017, Friday, (4:00pm IST, 10:30am GMT)

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Match 33

Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

28th April, Friday (8:00pm IST, 2:30pm GMT)

IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Match 34

Pune Rising Pune Supergiant vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

29th April, 2017, Saturday, (4:00pm IST, 10:30am GMT)

Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium,

Match 35

29th April, 2017, Saturday, (8:00pm IST, 2:30pm GMT)

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Gujarat Lions vs Mumbai Indians

Match 36

Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils

30th April, 2017, Sunday, (4:00pm IST, 10:30am GMT)

IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Match 37

Hyderabad Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

30th April, 2017, Sunday, (8:00pm IST, 2:30pm GMT)

Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium,

Match 38

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

1st May, 2017, Monday, (4:00pm IST, 10:30am GMT)

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 39

Pune Rising Pune Supergiant vs Gujarat Lions

1st May, 2017, Monday, (8:00pm IST, 2:30pm GMT)

Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium,

Match 40

Delhi Delhi Daredevils vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

2nd May, 2017, Tuesday, (8:00pm IST, 2:30pm GMT)

Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

Match 41

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rising Pune Supergiant

3rd May, 2017, Wednesday, (8:00pm IST, 2:30pm GMT)

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Match 42

Delhi Daredevils vs Gujarat Lions

4th May, 2017, Thursday, (8:00pm IST, 2:30pm GMT)

Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

Match 43

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab

5th May, 2017, Friday, (8:00pm IST, 2:30pm GMT)

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Match 44

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rising Pune Supergiant

6th May, 2017, Saturday, (4:00pm IST, 10:30am GMT)

Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Match 45

Delhi Daredevils vs Mumbai Indians

6th May, 2017, Saturday, (8:00pm IST, 2:30pm GMT)

Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

Match 46

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders

7th May, 2017, Sunday, (4:00pm IST, 10:30am GMT),

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Match 47

Kings XI Punjab vs Gujarat Lions

7th May, 2017, Sunday, (8:00pm IST, 2:30pm GMT)

IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Match 48

8th May, 2017, Monday, (8:00pm IST, 2:30pm GMT)

Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians

Match 49

Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders

9th May, 2017, Tuesday, (8:00pm IST, 2:30pm GMT)

IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Match 50

Gujarat Lions vs Delhi Daredevils

10th May, 2017, Wednesday, (8:00pm IST, 2:30pm GMT)

Green Park, Kanpur

Match 51

Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab

11th May, 2017, Thursday, (8:00pm IST, 2:30pm GMT)

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 52

Delhi Daredevils vs Rising Pune Supergiant

12th May, 2017, Friday, (8:00pm IST, 2:30pm GMT)

Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

Match 53

Gujarat Lions vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

13th May, 2017, Saturday, (4:00pm IST (10:30am GMT)

Green Park, Kanpur

Match 54

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

13th May, 2017, Saturday, (8:00pm IST, 2:30pm GMT)

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Match 55

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Kings XI Punjab

14th May, 2017, Sunday (4:00pm IST, 10:30am GMT)

Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune

Match 56

Delhi Daredevils vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

14th May, 2017, Sunday (8:00pm IST, 2:30pm GMT)

Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

Match 57, Qualifier 1

16th May, 2017, Tuesday, (8:00pm IST (2:30pm GMT)

TBC, TBC, TBD, TBD

Match 58, Eliminator

17th May, 2017, Wednesday, (8:00pm IST, 2:30pm GMT)

TBC, TBC, TBD, TBD

Match 59, Qualifier 2

19th May, 2017, Friday, (8:00pm IST, 2:30pm GMT)

TBC, TBC, TBD, TBD

Match 60, Final

21st May, 2017, Sunday, (8:00pm IST, 2:30pm GMT)

TBD, TBD

(The schedule is subject to change)*