IPL 2017, Eliminator, SRH vs KKR: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV

Updated: 16 May 2017 18:08 IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad are on a roll while Kolkata Knight Riders are struggling.

IPL 2017: Sunrisers Hyderabad face Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator on Wednesday. © BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be seeking their second successive attempt at making the Indian Premier League (IPL) final when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the knockout match.

When will SRH vs KKR IPL 2017 match be played?

The SRH vs KKR match will be played on May 17.

Where will SRH vs KKR IPL 2017 match be played?

The IPL 2017 SRH vs KKR match will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

How do I watch the SRH vs KKR IPL 2017 match live?

The SRH vs KKR IPL 2017 match will be broadcast live on TV by Sony Pictures Network.

What time does the live coverage of SRH vs KKR IPL 2017 match start?

The live broadcast of the KKR vs SRH IPL 2017 match will start at 8pm IST.

Where can you follow the KKR vs SRH IPL 2017 match online?

The KKR vs SRH IPL 2017 match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Topics : Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad David Andrew Warner Gautam Gambhir Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
