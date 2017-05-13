 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL 2017: Delhi Win By 7 Runs, Keep Pune Waiting For Play-off Berth

Updated: 13 May 2017 00:09 IST

Rising Pune Supergiant remain third on the table with 16 points from 13 matches.

IPL 2017: Delhi Win By 7 Runs, Keep Pune Waiting For Play-off Berth
Delhi players celebrate the fall of a Pune wicket. © BCCI

Delhi Daredevils produced a clinical bowling display to beat Rising Pune Supergiant by seven runs and dent the visiting side's chances of a Play-off berth in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday. Electing to bat, Delhi put up 168 for 8 on the back of Karun Nair's 64 off 45 balls and Rishabh Pant's 36 off 22 deliveries and defended the total by restricting Pune to 161 for 7 at the Ferozeshah Kotla. Chasing 169 for a win, Pune were set up well by captain Steven Smith (38), Manoj Tiwary (60) and Ben Stokes (33) but in the end they fell short by seven runs.

Needing 25 runs from the final over bowled by Pat Cummins, Tiwary raised hopes of a dramatic win by hitting two sixes off the first two balls but finally fell short and was out in the last ball.

The Delhi bowlers choked up the runs in the closing stages of the Pune run chase.

Zaheer Khan and Mohammed Shami took two wickets apiece while Shahbaz Nadeem and Pat Cummins got one each.

Pune remained at third spot with 16 points from 13 matches. They can still make it to the Play-offs if defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad lose to Gujarat Lions on Saturday. Otherwise, their last match against Kings XI Punjab on May 14 will be a virtual knock-out for a Play-offs berth.

Delhi are already out of reckoning and they are now at sixth with 12 points from 13 matches.

Earlier, Karun Nair struck his first half century of the season to take Daredevils to 168 for 8 after opting to bat. Nair (64 off 45) and Rishabh Pant (36 off 22) set the platform for Delhi before regular fall of wickets pushed them back.

Pune bowlers did well to contain Delhi towards the end and were complemented well by the fielders. One such example was when Stokes showed great presence of mind at the deep midwicket boundary to complete the catch on his second attempt, seeing the back of Mohammed Shami.

Topics : Delhi Daredevils Rising Pune Supergiant Zaheer Khan Karun Kaladharan Nair Manoj Tiwary Steven Peter Devereux Smith Mahendra Singh Dhoni Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Pune remain third on the points table.
  • Pune can make the Play-off if Hyderabad lose to Gujarat on Saturday
  • If Hyderabad win, Pune's match against Punjab will be crucial
Related Articles
IPL Highlights, Delhi Daredevils (DD) Vs (RPS) Rising Pune Supergiant
IPL Highlights, Delhi Daredevils (DD) Vs (RPS) Rising Pune Supergiant
IPL Highlights, DD vs RPS: Delhi Beat Pune By Seven Runs
IPL Highlights, DD vs RPS: Delhi Beat Pune By Seven Runs
IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For DD Vs RPS Contest
IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For DD Vs RPS Contest
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 03 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.