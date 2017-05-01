IPL 2017: Delhi Daredevils Skipper Zaheer Khan Likely To Miss Remaining Matches

Delhi Daredevils skipper Zaheer Khan is unlikely to play in the remainder of the Indian Premier League due to a hamstring strain. Zaheer had suffered the injury during a match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Edens Gardens and according to team sources, he will miss the next match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday.

However, with back-to-back matches and considering his age and past problems with hamstring, it is unlikely that Zaheer will be able to recover in time.

The 38-year-old seamer had missed the last game against Kings XI Punjab where Delhi were bowled out for 67.

"Zaheer will be missing the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad tomorrow due to the hamstring strain that he suffered during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders but he is unlikely to make a comeback," a team source said.

"He will have little time to recover from the strain due to the hectic schedule of IPL. Karun Nair will be the stand-in captain for tomorrow," he added.

Delhi are languishing at the eighth spot with only two wins in their eight games so far.