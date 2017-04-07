 
IPL 2017: Delhi Daredevils Sign Ben Hilfenhaus To Replace JP Duminy

Updated: 07 April 2017 23:47 IST

Delhi Daredevils has signed Australian fast bowler Ben Hilfenhaus as a replacement for the South African batsman JP Duminy, who has opted out of the tenth season of the IPL, citing "personal" reasons.

Ben Hilfenhaus is set replace JP Duminy in the IPL 2017 © AFP

Delhi Daredevils has signed Australian fast bowler Ben Hilfenhaus as a replacement for the South African batsman JP Duminy, who has opted out of the tenth season of the IPL, citing "personal" reasons. Hilfenhaus has represented Australia in 27 Tests, 25 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 7 T20 Internationals. He has played for two IPL franchises in past editions. Kerala wicketkeeper-batsman Vishnu Vinod has replaced injured Lokesh Rahul in the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad. Rahul was ruled out of the tournament due to a shoulder injury. The 23-year-old Vinod has had a good run in the limited-overs format in domestic cricket, hitting a total of 16 sixes in T20 competitions.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu batsman Washington Sundar was signed by Rising Pune Supergiant as a replacement for Indian Test all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin. Sundar represented India at the under-19 level and made his senior debut for Tamil Nadu last season.

(With PTI Inputs)

