IPL 2017, DD Vs RPS: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV

IPL 2017: Rising Pune Supergiant need to be careful against Delhi Daredevils.

Rising Pune Supergiant, one step away from a Play-off spot, would be keen to post a win over Delhi Daredevils, who have nothing to gain barring pride and personal records.

When will DD vs RPS IPL 2017 match be played?

The DD vs RPS match will be played on May 12.

Where will DD vs RPS IPL 2017 match be played?

The IPL 2017 DD vs RPS match will be played at the Feroz Shah Kotla, New Delhi.

How do I watch the DD vs RPS IPL 2017 match live?

The DD vs RPS IPL 2017 match will be broadcast live on TV by Sony Pictures Network.

What time does the live coverage of DD vs RPS IPL 2017 match start?

The live broadcast of the DD vs RPS IPL 2017 match will start at 8pm IST.

Where can you follow the DD vs RPS IPL 2017 match online?

The DD vs RPS IPL 2017 match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com