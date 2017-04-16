 
IPL 2017, DD vs KKR and SRH vs KXIP: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV

Updated: 16 April 2017 11:29 IST

Delhi Daredevils and Kolkata Knight Riders are both coming off fine wins.

Kolkata Knight Riders take on Delhi Daredevils on Monday © BCCI

Delhi Daredevils (DD) will host one of Delhi's prodigal sons, Gautam Gambhir, as he leads Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for this contest in the Capital. DD are coming off a fine win over Kings XI Punjab, while KKR just handed a defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

When will DD vs KKR IPL 2017 match be played?

The IPL 2017 DD vs KKR encounter will be played on April 17.

Where will DD vs KKR IPL 2017 match be played?

The IPL 2017 DD vs KKR match will be played at the Ferozshah Kotla, New Delhi, on Monday.

How do I watch the DD vs KKR IPL 2017 match live?

The DD vs KKR IPL 2017 match will be broadcast live on TV by Sony Pictures Network.

What time does the live coverage of DD vs KKR IPL 2017 match start?

The live broadcast of the DD vs KKR IPL 2017 match will start at 4pm IST.

Where can you follow the DD vs KKR IPL 2017 match online?

The DD vs KKR IPL 2017 match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) have to recover from losses and get back into action with wins. SRH went down rather tamely to KKR, while KXIP found DD too much to handle.

When will SRH vs KXIP IPL 2017 match be played?

The IPL 2017 SRH vs KXIP encounter will be played on April 17.

Where will SRH vs KXIP IPL 2017 match be played?

The IPL 2017 SRH vs KXIP match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi Intl Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad, on Monday.

How do I watch the SRH vs KXIP IPL 2017 match live?

The SRH vs KXIP IPL 2017 match will be broadcast live on TV by Sony Pictures Network.

What time does the live coverage of SRH vs KXIP IPL 2017 match start?

The live broadcast of the SRH vs KXIP IPL 2017 match will start at 8pm IST.

Where can you follow the SRH vs KXIP IPL 2017 match online?

The SRH vs KXIP IPL 2017 match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Highlights
  • Gautam Gambhir is the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders
  • Zaheer Khan will lead Delhi Daredevils
  • David Warner led SRH to the title last year
