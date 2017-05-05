IPL 2017: David Warner Keen To Carry IPL Form To Champions Trophy

David Warner's performance in the last Test series wasn't up to his usual standards but he's been having the great run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after that. While he failed to score a century in the last Test series against India, his best being 56 in Dharamsala, Warner had scored two tons each in the Test and ODI series against Pakistan in the beginning of the year. However, the Orange Cap holder in the IPL has amassed 489 runs from 10 matches and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain is keen to carry his current form into the Champions Trophy which begins on June 1 in England.

"I hope so. Obviously, I am going to give my best all the time. For me, the last four months has been very effective. I want to keep that momentum going. Not just for me but playing for my country as well," the Australian opener said in an interaction.

"It's going to be a great tournament. You have to win every game basically to win the tournament. So for us, we are going to go out there and be positive. We got a great, balanced team, led by Smithie (Steve Smith who is also captaining Rising Pune Supergiant). We have positive thoughts and I really look forward to it," Warner added.

The eight-team Champions Trophy tournament will start from June 1.

SRH are currently placed at fourth position in the points table in IPL 10 with 13 points and Warner hoped that his team would finish second before the Play-offs.

They play RPS on Saturday in Hyderabad.

(With PTI inputs)