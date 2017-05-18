 
IPL 2017: Clinical Kolkata Beat Hyderabad To Enter Qualifier 2

Updated: 18 May 2017 01:50 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets in rain-truncated IPL Eliminator.

IPL 2017: Clinical Kolkata Beat Hyderabad To Enter Qualifier 2
Gautam Gambhir celebrates KKR's seven-wicket win over SRH. © BCCI

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated title holders Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets in a rain-truncated Indian Premier League Eliminator to enter the Qualifier 2 of the tournament, in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Opting to bowl first, KKR produced a disciplined bowling and fielding effort to first restrict Sunrisers to a modest 128 for seven and then overwhelmed the revised target of 48 in six overs with consummate ease. Mush against Sunrisers wish, the rain subsided and the target was revised to 48 off six overs after persistent drizzle soon after Sunrisers' innings stopped the proceedings for more than three hours.

Chasing the target, Chris Lynn got KKR off to a quick start smashing Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a six. But two quick wickets in successive balls changed the complexion of the game.

Lynn edged Bhuvneshwar's next delivery on to Naman Ojha behind the stumps and then a ball later new man in Yusuf Pathan was run out by the bowler.

Robin Uthappa too didn't last long as he gave simple catch to Shikhar Dhawan at square-leg off Chris Jordan in the second over. But thereafter, skipper Gautam Gambhir (32 not out) took the onus on himself to guide his side home in the company of Ishant Jaggi (5 not out).

KKR overwhelmed the target with four balls to spare. For Sunrisers, Jordan (1/9) and Bhuvneshwar (1/11) picked up a wicket each. KKR will now take on Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 on Friday.

Earlier, KKR produced a disciplined bowling and fielding effort to restrict Sunrisers to a modest 128 for seven. Returning to the side after an injury lay-off, Nathan Coulter-Nile (3/20) impressed with the ball. He was ably supported by Umesh Yadav (2/21).

