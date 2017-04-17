IPL 2017: 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni Brings Down The Roof With Hot Shot

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is running through a rough patch at the moment, playing for Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). But that didn't hold him back when the wicket-keeper batsman was up against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in an IPL 10 match on Sunday. Dhoni came in to bat at No. 4 when his side lost a couple of wickets. While facing leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the last ball of the 13th over, the 35-year-old came down the track and smashed the ball out of the park. It was hit with such power that the ball cleared the fence easily and landed on the roof of the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Dhoni scored 28 off 25 balls as RPS posted a formidable total of 161 at the end of their 20 overs on a slow Chinnaswamy track. RPS went on to win the match by 27 runs as RCB could only reach 134 for 9 at the end of their allotted overs.

Dhoni has been the talking point for the last couple of weeks, owing to his lack of runs in the Indian Premier League. So much so that former India captain Sourav Ganguly went on to say that he doubts whether Dhoni is a good T20 player, having scored just one fifty in the last 10 years.

"I am not too sure if Dhoni is a good T20 player. He is a champion ODI player but when it comes to T20 cricket, in 10 years, he has got one fifty and that's not the best record," Ganguly told India Today.

Ganguly's scathing comments came on the back Dhoni's ever-falling run in the shortest format of the game.

Dhoni, who has been relieved of captaincy duties by RPS and is playing for the first time as a non-captain in the IPL, hasn't performed as per the expectations in the ongoing league.

With scores of 12 not out, 5, 11, 5 and 28 in the last five IPL 10 games he has played so far for the RPS, the 35-year-old cricketer, regarded as India's most successful skipper across all formats, has failed to live up to the expectations of his fans.