IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL 2017: Bowlers Script Mumbai Indians' 14-Run Win Over Delhi Daredevils

Updated: 23 April 2017 00:15 IST

Mumbai Indians' bowlers rose to the occasion after the team's tough time with the bat as the hosts recorded their sixth win on the trot with a comfortable 14-run victory over Delhi Daredevils.

Mumbai Indians defended their total of 142/8 to perfection against Delhi Daredevils © BCCI

Mumbai Indians' bowlers rose to the occasion after the team's tough time with the bat as the hosts recorded their sixth win on the trot with a comfortable 14-run victory over Delhi Daredevils in an IPL match on Saturday. Daredevils, believed to have one of the best attacks, restricted the hosts to 142 for eight but were terrible in the run chase, managing only 128 for seven. The visitors were gasping at 24 for six at one stage before a 91-run stand between a South African pair of debutant Kagiso Rabada (44) and Chris Morris (52) raised their hopes. However, it only reduced the margin of defeat.

Kiwi paceman Mitchell McClenaghan (3/24) scalped three batsmen to rock the Delhi top and middle order and Jasprit Bumrah (2/21) broke the seventh-wicket stand between the South Africans to shape his side's win.

Delhi needed 30 runs off the final 12 balls but Bumrah and Hardik Pandya denied the rivals a memorable win after they made a remarkable recovery through Rabada and Morris.

Leg-spinner Amit Mishra returned exceptional figures 4-0-18-2 while Australian paceman Pat Cummins (2/20) also chipped in with two wickets in Daredevils' good bowling show.

It was a collective bowling effort from Daredevils with Rabada (1/30) and skipper Zaheer Khan also contributing in choking the Mumbai line-up which is full of devastating batsmen.

However, the batsmen could not complement the good work done by the bowlers and suffered their fourth loss in six matches.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, consolidated their position at the top with sixth win in a row.

Earlier, It was Hardik Pandya's 24 off 23 balls and West Indian Kieron Pollard's 26 off 29 balls that helped the home side to go beyond the 140 run mark after being 84/5 at one stage.

Mumbai managed to score only 32 runs in the last five overs as Daredevils skipper Zaheer made some good bowling changes.

Daredevils were also brilliant in the field as they managed to run out three Mumbai batsman including Hardik. For the visitors, Australian paceman Pat Cummins (2/20), South African Kagiso Rabada (1/30), who made his IPL debut, were impressive.

Openers Parthiv Patel and Jos Buttler stitched 37 for the first wicket in four overs. Buttler made his intentions clear as he hit a six off Chris Morris in the second over, followed by a boundary.

Buttler, the star of Mumbai's game against Kings XI Punjab, got a life on 11 after being dropped by wicket-keeper Rishab Pant on the last ball of the second over.

The Englishman then hammered Rabada for a maximum over the mid-wicket fence. However, in the same over, Rabada, clinched his first IPL wicket as he cleaned up Parthiv (8.

Buttler struck Zaheer for two boundaries in the fifth over. But Buttler's stay at the crease was cut short by a brilliant throw by Sanju Samson, who came from short cover to hit the stumps as Mumbai slumped to 47/2.

Buttler made 28 off 18 balls, hitting two sixes and three fours.

In the eight over, Cummins removed in-form Nitish Rana (8) as he gave a sitter to Corey Anderson at deep mid-wicket.

In the very next over, skipper Rohit Sharma (5) again fell to a leg spinner, this time Mishra as he was caught by Cummins at deep backward square leg.

In the 13th over, Mishra claimed his second wicket as he sent back Krunal Pandya for 17 as he edged it to stumper Pant. Half of the Mumbai side was back to the pavilion on 84.

Topics : Mumbai Indians Delhi Daredevils Rohit Sharma Zaheer Khan Wankhede Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Poll of the day

