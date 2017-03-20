IPL 2017: Big Blow For Delhi Daredevils As JP Duminy Pulls Out Of Tournament

Delhi Daredevils suffered a massive blow ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 as the team's star South African import JP Duminy pulled out of the Twenty20 tournament to be held from April 5 to May 21. Duminy, who had led the Delhi franchise in 2015, will not be available for the upcoming 10th edition of the IPL owing to personal reasons. The South African has been a big part of the Delhi Daredevils squad since 2014. Delhi Daredevils chief executive Hemant Dua on Monday confirmed that Duminy has pulled out of the tournament.

Delhi Daredevils, who finished sixth last season, will now be looking for a replacement, said Hemant Dua.

"We respect JP's decision. We are naturally very disappointed to not have JP in our midst this year, but as a franchise we clearly understand his position. At this stage, we can only confirm that we will look for a replacement at an appropriate time," Dua was quoted as saying in a media release.

Duminy, on his part, said that he was grateful for the support and understanding from the franchise and hoped to be part of the Delhi team in the future.

"It has been a very difficult decision for me to make, but it was for purely personal reasons. I am grateful for the support and understanding from the franchise. It has been an absolute privilege to have played for and led a talented mix of players. I certainly hope to play a part for the franchise in the near future."

Daredevils open their campaign with an away fixture against last year's finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 8.

Meanwhile, the IPL 2017 schedule underwent a minor change due to the MCD elections in the capital scheduled for April 22.

The IPL 2017 afternoon match (4pm) in Delhi, involving Delhi Daredevils and Mumbai Indians, which was originally slated to be hosted at the Ferozeshah Kotla on April 22, has now been shifted to Mumbai and will be an evening game, starting at 8 pm.

The Daredevils will now host the Mumbai outfit on May 6.

(With PTI Inputs)