 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL 2017: Bereaved Rishabh Pant Joins Delhi Daredevils

Updated: 07 April 2017 22:55 IST

Rishabh Pant's father died recently. The cricketer joined his Indian Premier League outfit Delhi Daredevils despite that.

IPL 2017: Bereaved Rishabh Pant Joins Delhi Daredevils
Rishabh Pant joined his Indian Premier League outfit Delhi Daredevils. © BCCI

Bengaluru:

Rishabh Pant has joined Delhi Daredevils hours after performing the last rites of a deceased father, showing character and professionalism amidst the maelstrom of thoughts that may have crossed his mind. In his hour of darkness, a bereaved Pant overpowered grief and showed unwavering loyalty towards a team, for long seeking to find light at the end of the tunnel. On the eve of their IPL-10 opener, Delhi Daredevils coach Paddy Upton confirmed that Pant, 19, will do what two superstars of Indian cricket - Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli - had done in the past.

"Rishabh is joining us sometime in the evening," Upton said just before the talented player's arrival in the Garden City.

"The whole team will rally around Rishabh and give him support. He is a young man. It is very, very difficult, particularly when this happens in the family," the South African said.

In his hour of loss, Pant, perhaps, is thinking about gains for the team.

That the words of consolation came from Upton was appropriate, as the South African knows a thing or two about mental conditioning. The 48-year-old had worked as the mental conditioning coach of the India team which became number 1 in the world Test rankings and won the ICC World Cup in 2011.

According to reports in certain sections of the media, the rising batting star of Indian cricket suffered burn injuries on his leg while performing the last rites, which may force him to miss Daredevil's match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Rishabh's father, who had been ill for a long time, passed away in Roorkee on Tuesday and the young Delhi Daredevils wicketkeeper-batsman rushed home to attend to his father's funeral.

Many years ago, a young Kohli had overpowered grief to turn out for Delhi in a Ranji Trophy match soon after the death of his father and much before that, Tendulkar represented India in a World Cup match after paying homage to his father.

Topics : Delhi Daredevils Rishabh Rajendra Pant Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule & IPL live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • This is the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League
  • Delhi Daredevils play their opening IPL 10 game on Saturday
  • They will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore
Related Articles
IPL 2017: Delhi Daredevils' Rishabh Pant Suffers Burn Injuries During Father's Last Rites
IPL 2017: Delhi Daredevils' Rishabh Pant Suffers Burn Injuries During Father's Last Rites
India vs Australia: Visitors Test The Waters Against Hardik Pandya-Led India 'A'
India vs Australia: Visitors Test The Waters Against Hardik Pandya-Led India 'A'
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.