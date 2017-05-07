IPL 2017: Ben Stokes Takes The Funny Route To Praise Hat-Trick Man Jaydev Unadkat

Jaydev Unadkat stole the show for Rising Pune Supergiant on Saturday as his maiden Indian Premier League hat-trick secured a 12-run win for RPS against defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad. Ben Stokes, who has improved his performance by leaps and bounds in recent matches, took to Instagram to lavish praise on his teammate. However, it wasn't the usual way of praising someone's performance. Maybe taking a leaf out of Virender Sehwag's book, Stokes superimposed the face of Unadkat on a giant rabbit, holding a man by his leg, next to an equally big hat with the words 'Hat Trick' on the photo.

Unadkat ended with figures of five for 30 against Sunrisers, which included his maiden IPL hat-trick in the last over. It was IPL 2017's third hat-trick. He dismissed Bipul Sharma, Rashid Khan and purple cap holder Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bring up his 100th T20 wicket.

"Great work today from the team...special mention to The Mango Man @jd_unadkat on his amazing bowling performance #hattrick #5er," wrote Stokes on Instagram.

Great work today from the team...special mention to The Mango Man @jd_unadkat on his amazing bowling performance #hattrick #5er A post shared by Ben Stokes (@stokesy) on May 6, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

For the statistically inclined, he also bowled a maiden over and joined Lasith Malinga and Samuel Badree as only the third player to take triple-wicket maidens in the IPL.

Unadkat also became the second bowler to take two five-fors in the tournament, after James Faulkner's exploits in 2013. Unadkat took the first one back in 2013 representing the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"All of us have work hard, all of us have contributed and that's how you win matches for the team. I am very happy with the result today. I am trying to keep it simple and have the backing of (Steve) Smith, MS (Dhoni) and Stokesy (Ben Stokes). We have been having some terrific talks in the meetings and it is good to implement all those in the match. I have been doing well in this part of the game and I need to continue it for the team," said Unadkat, the much well-deserved man of the match.

Stokes too has been doing well for the Pune outfit. On Saturday, the Englishman was the highest scorer for Pune, smashing 39 off 25 balls to help his team post a fighting 148/8. Stokes then returned with figures of three for 30 in his allotted four overs to complete a brilliant all round performance.