 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL 2017: Despite Last Match Batting Collapse, RCB Can't Be Underestimated, Says Ben Cutting

Updated: 24 April 2017 18:46 IST

Royal Challengers Challengers are a very strong team despite their disastrous Eden outing feels Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder

IPL 2017: Despite Last Match Batting Collapse, RCB Can't Be Underestimated, Says Ben Cutting
Ben Cutting things Sunrisers' IPL campaign is on track © BCCI

The Royal Challengers Bangalore had a miserable outing at the Eden on Sunday night but according to Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Ben Cutting, the Virat Kohli-led team remains formidable. RCB's batting completely collapsed against Kolkata Knight Riders which led them to make the lowest team total in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, with RCB playing host to Hyderabad on Tuesday, Cutting believes one should not underestimate them. RCB are currently last on the points table with only two wins from seven matches.

"49 all out - it happens time to time, RCB is still a very strong team," he told reporters on Monday at an interaction, referring to RCB's horror night against Kolkata Knight Riders in an away game.

Chasing a paltry 132 to win, Virat Kohli's RCB collapsed to 49, the lowest total in the history of IPL. The result was an embarrassing 82-run loss to Kolkata Knight Riders.

Cutting said Hyderabad does not have any specific strategy in place for Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle and his side would stick to the gameplan of restricting RCB in the first six overs.

Ben Cutting also added that Hyderabad is not out of contention because four wins in seven games is a good enough campaign so far. "We are not too far off the map, four wins in seven games is quite good. We are halfway through and seven more games left. If things improve, we will be in comfortable position," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Topics : Royal Challengers Bangalore Sunrisers Hyderabad Virat Kohli Benjamin Colin James Cutting M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • RCB made the lowest IPL team total in their last match
  • Sunrisers are third on the table with 4 wins from 7 matches
  • RCB host Sunrisers on Tuesday
Related Articles
IPL 2017, RCB Vs SRH: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV
IPL 2017, RCB Vs SRH: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV
IPL 2017: Virat Kohli Won't Follow Trend Set by India Teammates
IPL 2017: Virat Kohli Won't Follow Trend Set by India Teammates
IPL 2017, RCB vs SRH Preview: Virat Kohli And Co Desperate To Sing Redemption Song
IPL 2017, RCB vs SRH Preview: Virat Kohli And Co Desperate To Sing Redemption Song
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.