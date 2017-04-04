IPL 2017: All 8 Venues To Have Separate Opening Ceremonies

The Indian Premier League 2017 will be the tenth edition of the tournament and the organisers are gearing up for opening ceremonies at each of the eight venues, just before the first match at that centre. IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla announced on Monday that, unlike the past seasons, when the tournament always began with a massive opening extravaganza, this year would be different as that the league plans to host eight different opening ceremonies. "It would be unfair to say it was my idea. All the members sat together and decided to have separate opening ceremonies across all the host cities to give the fans an opportunity to witness the opening of the 10th edition of the IPL live," Shukla said, according to a report in Cricketnext.

"The various segments of the ceremony will be on our culture, the culture and tradition of the host cities as also highlighting the high points from the last nine editions of the tournament. We will also have performances from Bollywood stars, spirit of cricket signing, etc.," he further added.

Each of the opening ceremonies will see a different Bollywood star performing just like the other seasons. Earlier editions have witnessed Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and Shah Rukh Khan taking part.

This year will, however, see the younger stars in action, while Amy Jackson will be performing in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Royal Challengers Bangalore (April 5)

Amy Jackson is all set to perform at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Pune: Rising Pune Supergiant v Mumbai Indians (April 6)

Riteish Deshmukh is all set to perform at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Rajkot: Gujarat Lions v Kolkata Knight Riders (April 7)

Tiger Shroff is all set to perform at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders v Kings XI Punjab (April 13)

Shraddha Kapoor and Monali Thakur will be seen at the Eden Gardens.

New Delhi: Delhi Daredevils v Kings XI Punjab (April 15)

Parineeti Chopra will be seen at Feroz Shah Kotla Ground.

The celebrities taking the stage at Bangalore, Indore and Mumbai is yet to be confirmed. The first match at Bangalore and Indore is on the 8th of April while Mumbai will host their first match on the 9th of April.