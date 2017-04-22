IPL 2017: AB de Villiers' Son Abraham Plays Cricket With Dad While Chanting 'Go RCB!'

He came, he saw and he conquered. Few expected South African cricketer AB de Villiers, who is playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), to come and make an impact like he did in his first game of IPL season 10 against Kings XI Punjab. But then, there is a reason he is called the 'Superman' of cricket. Now, it seems his son Abraham also wants to follow in dad's footsteps and like a typical father, AB is helping the little one to get into the groove. The cute video shows De Villiers' little son wielding a willow with his tiny hands and chanting "Go RCB!" The video has gone viral on YouTube and already crossed 1 million views.

De Villiers has played three matches for RCB this season and has scored 137 runs with an average of 68.50 and the strike rate of 141.23.

He had to miss the first two matches of the season and could not feature in the last game against Gujarat Lions on April 18 due to injury.

Four hours before the game against Gujarat, the South African cricketer had gone on Twitter announcing that he would not be playing the match, which he later deleted. "Disappointed to be missing the match tonight for RCB, due to injury. Good luck to @imVkohli and the team. Lets go @RCBTweets !!" the South African wrote on Twitter.

On his first game of the season, he smashed a 46-ball 89 against Kings XI Punjab but the team ended up losing the game. In the next two games for RCB, he scored 19 and 29.

RCB are placed at 6th place in the points table but Chris Gayle's coming back to form would certainly give them a morale booster for the rest of the games.

Gayle scored 77 off 38 balls while skipper Virat Kohli made 64 in 50 balls. 122-run partnership between the two openers helped RCB beat Gujarat by 21 runs. Now, they next play Kolkata Knight Riders on April 24.