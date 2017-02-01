 
Indian Premier League-10 to Start on April 5; Existing Process For Vendor Deals

Updated: 01 February 2017 21:32 IST

"The IPL 2017 season will commence as scheduled from 5th April 2017. The IPL operational timelines for 2017 season will be communicated shortly by the BCCI/IPL management team," a media release stated.

The four-member panel also had assurance for Indian Premier League franchises. © AFP

The Committee of Administrators (COA) on Wednesday confirmed that the 10th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) will commence as per schedule on April 5 while the existing processes for availing the services and appointment of vendors will continue.

"The Committee of Administrators (COA) met the concerned BCCI officials today to take stock of the urgent and important matters mainly concerning the successful conduct of IPL 2017. The COA has issued directions that the existing processes for availing the services and the appointment of the vendors for IPL will continue for this season," the release further stated.

The four-member panel also had assurance for franchises. "The COA further assures the Franchisees and all the stakeholders that all the IPL preparations will be promptly dealt with under the supervision and directions of the COA by the BCCI/IPL management team," it stated.

Topics : Cricket Indian Premier League 2017 Board of Control for Cricket in India
Highlights
  • 10th season of IPL will start as per plan
  • The four-member panel also had assurance for franchises
  • Existing processes for appointment of vendors will continue
