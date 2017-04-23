 
Harsh Goenka Does U-Turn, Praises 'Masterful' MS Dhoni Knock

Updated: 23 April 2017 11:52 IST

Harsh Goenka has in the past been vocal in his criticism of MS Dhoni's form in IPL 10.

Harsh Goenka was trolled brutally for his comments on MS Dhoni © AFP/Twitter

It is not just the general public that was won over by Mahendra Singh Dhoni's sensational last-ball finish for Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Saturday. Even Harsh Goenka, the brother of RPS owner Sanjiv Goenka is suddenly a fan, waxing eloquent over Twitter as to how 'masterful' Dhoni's 34-ball 61 knock was and how the former India and RPS captain was the greatest finisher in the game of cricket."Masterful innings by Dhoni. Great to see him back in form. Nobody can be a greater finisher. Takes @RPSupergiants to a nail-biting win," Goenka tweeted after Dhoni had crafted a brilliant come-from-behind win for RPS.

This was in sharp contrast to what Harsh Goenka had to say about Dhoni earlier, when he had some rather uncharitable stuff to shell out about the star cricketer, which led to former also being trolled massively.

He had tweeted during the early days of the IPL, applauding RPS' new captain Steve Smith, who had replaced Dhoni, calling the Australian the 'king of the jungle' after his fine innings in the team's win over Mumbai Indians.

harsh goenka tweet
sakshi dhoni csk

Thereafter, Goenka had tweeted a list of who had the best batting statistics among the RPS batsmen, in an obvious reference to Dhoni not being in the list.

So much so that Dhoni's wife, Sakshi, took to putting up a picture of her on social media in a Chennai Super Kings helmet, with a message which was interpreted as an response to Goenka's remarks.

Highlights
  • Harsh Goenka was trolled for his comments on MS Dhoni
  • Harsh Goenka is RPS owner's brother
  • He had called Steve Smith the 'king of the jungle'
