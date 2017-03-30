 
Gates of Holkar Stadium, an IPL Venue, Sealed Over Tax Dues

Updated: 30 March 2017 23:30 IST

The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) took the action after the MPCA defaulted on payment of property tax.

Three IPL matches are slated to be played next month at the Holkar stadium. © AFP

Two gates of Holkar Stadium, an IPL venue, and the office of a senior Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) official were on Thursday sealed by the civic body for non-payment of property tax worth over Rs 29 lakh.

Three IPL matches are slated to be played next month in the stadium here.

"An IMC team sealed the office of Chief Executive Officer located in the MPCA's administrative building and two main gates of Holkar Stadium for not paying property tax dues worth Rs 29,90,605.

"The action was taken in accordance with the provisions of the Municipal Corporation Act, 1956," IMC Deputy Commissioner Pratap Singh Solanki told PTI.

He taxpayers are required to issue a declaration based on current market price of their property every year. The MPCA, however, did not make this announcement for FY 2016-17.

On the other hand, MPCA CEO Rohit Pandit said the association has been paying Rs 7.40 lakh as property tax every year since FY 2010-11.

The IMC, however, made a new assessment four days back and demanded over Rs 29 lakh from the association, he added.

"The IMC gave us a demand letter last evening but sealed our property even before the completion of 24 hours. We will soon take suitable step to sort out this issue," Pandit said.

In this IPL season, Holkar Stadium is the home ground of Kings XI Punjab. Three IPL matches would be played at the stadium - on April 8, 10 and 20.

Highlights
  • Two gates of Holkar Stadium were sealed on Thursday
  • MPCA defaulted on payment of property tax
  • Holkar Stadium is the home ground of Kings XI Punjab
