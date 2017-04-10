 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

Chris Lynn's IPL Campaign in Doubt Due to Shoulder Injury

Updated: 10 April 2017 23:35 IST

Chris Lynn has scored 93 not out and 32 in the two innings he has played for Kolkata Knight Riders in this edition of the Indian Premier League

Chris Lynn's IPL Campaign in Doubt Due to Shoulder Injury
Chris Lynn injured his shoulder in the match against Mumbai Indians © BCCI

Chris Lynn's campaign in the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in under doubt. His campaign was thrown in doubt on Monday after the Kolkata Knight Riders batsman suffered yet another shoulder injury during the team's match against Mumbai Indians. The Queenslander suffered the injury while fielding on Sunday night. Lynn clutched the joint in pain after attempting a catch to dismiss Jos Buttler in the outfield. He was attended to by Knight Riders' physio Andrew Leipus and was later seen with an ice-pack strapped to his shoulder.

After the match, Lynn tweeted, "Dear Cricket Gods, did I do something wrong?", indicating that he could be out of action for some time.

"He has undergone an MRI on his left shoulder. We will get to know the status of his injury in a day or two," read a statement from the media manager.

Lynn started his IPL campaign with a blistering 93 against Gujarat Lions, setting the stage for a productive season in the cash-rich event. He followed that up with a brick 32 when Knight Riders batted first against Mumbai.

During the Australian summer, Lynn was a standout player in the BBL and also made his ODI debut for Australia.

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : Kolkata Knight Riders Christopher Austin Lynn Wankhede Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Chris Lynn has played 1 One-Day International
  • He has also played in 5 Twenty20 Internationals
  • He plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL
Related Articles
IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For MI vs KKR Clash
IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For MI vs KKR Clash
IPL 2017: Shah Rukh Khan And Son AbRam Cheer For KKR, Similar Tattoos Steal The Limelight
IPL 2017: Shah Rukh Khan And Son AbRam Cheer For KKR, Similar Tattoos Steal The Limelight
IPL 2017, GL vs KKR: Chris Lynn, Gautam Gambhir Destroy Gujarat, Kolkata Win By 10 Wickets
IPL 2017, GL vs KKR: Chris Lynn, Gautam Gambhir Destroy Gujarat, Kolkata Win By 10 Wickets
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.