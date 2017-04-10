Chris Lynn's IPL Campaign in Doubt Due to Shoulder Injury

Chris Lynn's campaign in the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in under doubt. His campaign was thrown in doubt on Monday after the Kolkata Knight Riders batsman suffered yet another shoulder injury during the team's match against Mumbai Indians. The Queenslander suffered the injury while fielding on Sunday night. Lynn clutched the joint in pain after attempting a catch to dismiss Jos Buttler in the outfield. He was attended to by Knight Riders' physio Andrew Leipus and was later seen with an ice-pack strapped to his shoulder.

After the match, Lynn tweeted, "Dear Cricket Gods, did I do something wrong?", indicating that he could be out of action for some time.

"He has undergone an MRI on his left shoulder. We will get to know the status of his injury in a day or two," read a statement from the media manager.

Lynn started his IPL campaign with a blistering 93 against Gujarat Lions, setting the stage for a productive season in the cash-rich event. He followed that up with a brick 32 when Knight Riders batted first against Mumbai.

During the Australian summer, Lynn was a standout player in the BBL and also made his ODI debut for Australia.

(With inputs from PTI)