IPL Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Smarting from successive defeats, an under-pressure Kolkata Knight Riders will look to regain their momentum and remain in the hunt for the knockout stage when they clash with laggards Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL 2017 encounter on Sunday. Kolkata Knight Riders, who suffered losses against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rising Pune Supergiant in the last two matches, need two wins from their remaining three matches to seal a berth in the play-offs. The two-time champions are placed third in the table with 14 points from 11 matches, followed by Sunrisers on 13 points. (LIVE SCORECARD)
During their last meeting, KKR had handed out a 82-run defeat to RCB after bowling them out for 49 -- the lowest score in IPL history -- and Gautam Gambhir's men would look to repeat the performance on Sunday. KKR so far has been cashing in on Sunil Narine's hit-and-miss experiment at the top. When Narine gets going, there is no stopping them as more often than not Gambhir and Robin Uthappa have capitalised on the starts. RCB, on the other hand, have been the biggest disappointment of this year's IPL. They have been bowled out four times this season and are placed at bottom of the table with five points in 12 matches.
When and Where to Watch Live: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
(RCB) Vs (KKR) is scheduled for a 4 pm IST (10.30 am GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.
India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
IPL Live Score: RCB vs KKR
We are slowly and gradually moving towards the business end of the tournament. It's time for Match 46 of the 2017 Indian T20 League and Bangalore will be hosting Kolkata at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. When you hear these team names, the only thing which comes to your mind is the dismal batting performance from the hosts where they were bundled out for 49 which is also the lowest total of the Indian T20 League. But such has been their campaign their so far, the likes of Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers and Shane Watson have hardly risen to the occasion and that has landed them to the bottom of the table. Their confidence looks so bleak that every total looks a daunting them for them. With only two games for left in this campaign, the home side will hope to end on a winning note and give their fans something to cheer for. Kolkata, on the other hand, were having a sublime run of form but that has changed after they suffered two consecutive defeats in their last two games. They still remain on the upper half of the table and are just one win away from virtually booking a spot in the playoffs. With Robin Uthappa expected to be back after missing out the last game, the tourists look a more balanced outfit. Gautam Gambhir will be backing his side to repeat another good performance against the depleted home side and grab another much needed win under their belt. Should be an exciting contest!