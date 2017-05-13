 
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL Live Score: Gujarat Lions (GL) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Updated: 13 May 2017 14:50 IST

IPL live score and ball-by-ball commentary from the 53rd T20 match between Gujarat Lions (GL) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Green Park in Kanpur on Saturday.

IPL Live Score: Suresh Raina's Gujarat Lions face David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad. © BCCI

The Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10 finds itself in such a situation where one team has qualified, with four others’ fates are to be decided, while three are already out of the running. Among the four hopefuls are Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), whose match with already-out Gujarat Lions (GL) could be a difficult one to deal with, since the rivals are playing without any pressure. SRH however can’t afford to lose, with three other sides still fighting it out for the top slots. SRH have 15 points from 13 matches, leaving them on the edge of a very testing abyss, where their fortunes could teeter and fall over, or they could be back on solid ground. (LIVE SCORECARD)

With this kind of a scenario, the defending champions will need both Orange Cap holder, skipper David Warner, and the Purple Cap wearing Bhuvneshwar Kumar, as well as all the others, to get their act together and push hard for a decisive win. Easier said than done against Suresh Raina-led GL, who will be playing for a lot of hurt pride.

When and Where to watch: Gujarat Lions (GL) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

(GL) Vs (SRH) is scheduled for a 4pm IST (10.30am GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.

India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

IPL Live Score: GL vs SRH

  • 1st Innings
16.2
1

Mohammed Siraj to James Faulkner

1 run.

16.1
4

Mohammed Siraj to James Faulkner

FOUR! Faulkner is on the charge! Full toss on the hips, Faulkner just works it through the short fine leg region for a boundary.

!

Mohammed Siraj is called back.

!

Time Out!

15.6
1

Rashid Khan to James Faulkner

Quicker one into the pads, Faulkner defends it towards the mid-wicket region for a single.

15.5
0

Rashid Khan to James Faulkner

Faulkner goes leg side, tries to sweep it. Rashid Khan reads the movement of the batsman and follows him. James fails to make contact and gets rapped on the pads.

15.4
1

Rashid Khan to Ravindra Jadeja

Googly from around leg, Jadeja works it in front of the square leg region for a single.

15.3
1

Rashid Khan to James Faulkner

Faulkner camps back and punches it through the cover region. A single is taken.

15.2
1

Rashid Khan to Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja lunges forward and pushes it towards the cover region for a single.

15.1
4

Rashid Khan to Ravindra Jadeja

FOUR! Smashed! Fuller delivery outside off, Jadeja hammers that straight down the ground for a boundary.

Topics : Live Blogs Live Cricket Score Sunrisers Hyderabad Gujarat Lions Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
IPL Live Cricket Score, GL vs SRH: Gujarat Lose Top Order After Solid Opening Stand vs Hyderabad
IPL Highlights, Delhi Daredevils (DD) Vs (RPS) Rising Pune Supergiant
IPL Highlights, DD vs RPS: Delhi Beat Pune By Seven Runs
