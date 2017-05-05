 
Brendon McCullum Out Of Remaining IPL Matches With Hamstring Injury

Updated: 05 May 2017 22:39 IST

Gujarat Lions opening batsman, Brendon McCullum have been ruled out of the remaining three Indian Premier League matches due to hamstring injury along with pacer Nathu Singh.

McCullum has been ruled out of the remainder of the IPL matches © BCCI

Gujarat Lions opening batsman, Brendon McCullum have been ruled out of the remaining three Indian Premier League matches due to hamstring injury along with pacer Nathu Singh. The former New Zealand skipper has been advised three-four weeks of intensive rehabilitation so as to not aggravate the damage in his hamstring. McCullum has scored 319 runs in 11 games with two half-centuries while Nathu played only two games.

McCullum endured a strain in his left hamstring during fielding against Delhi Daredevils on Thursday. Nathu suffered back spasms during the Lions' home game in Rajkot against Kings XI Punjab. Nathu hasn't played a match since then.

Topics : Gujarat Lions Delhi Daredevils Brendon McCullum Nathu Singh Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Highlights
  • Brendon McCullum has been advised 3-4 weeks of intensive rehabilitation
  • McCullum has scored 319 runs in 11 games
  • McCullum endured a strain in his left hamstring
