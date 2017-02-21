 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes To Skip Ireland ODIs to Play 14 IPL Games

Updated: 21 February 2017 21:38 IST

After bagging big IPL contracts, Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes will skip the ODIs against Ireland to take part in the league while Tymal Mills will be available for the entire duration of the tournament.

Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes To Skip Ireland ODIs to Play 14 IPL Games
Stokes, Woakes to be available for most part of the IPL © AFP

After becoming the most expensive overseas player in Indian Premier League (IPL) history on Monday, England all-rounder Ben Stokes has said that he is looking forward to share the dressing room with Rising Pune Supergiants stars Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Steve Smith. Stokes was bought by the Pune franchise for a whopping amount of Rs. 14.5 crore during the player auction on Monday, February 20. After fetching a record deal at the acutions, England's richest cricketer Stokes will now skip his country's two-match ODI series against Ireland as he will be available for the entire duration of 14 league matches of Rising Pune Supergiants.

Mumbai Indians' Jos Buttler and Kolkata Knight Riders' Chris Woakes will also be available for entire league stage and will only return post May 14, according to a report in Cricinfo.

However white limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan (KXIP), Jason Roy (Gujarat Lions) and Sam Billings (Delhi Daredevils) will be returning after the April matches get over.

Pacer Tymal Mills, who got Rs 12 crore from RCB will be available for the entire duration of the tournament.

The IPL is set begin on April 5 with eight teams taking part in the competition. As per the schedule, the first IPL 2017 match will see defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad play last year's runners-up Royal Challengers Bangalore.

(With PTI inputs)

 

Topics : Benjamin Andrew Stokes Eoin Joseph Gerard Morgan Tymal Solomon Mills Christopher Roger Woakes Indian Premier League 2017 Rising Pune Supergiants Kings XI Punjab Gujarat Lions Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes will miss the ODIs against Ireland
  • Tymal Mills will be available for the entire edition of IPL 2017
  • The IPL will begin from April 5 and continue till May 21
Related Articles
IPL 2017: Ben Stokes Looking Forward to Play Alongside MS Dhoni, Steve Smith
IPL 2017: Ben Stokes Looking Forward to Play Alongside MS Dhoni, Steve Smith
IPL Auction: Ben Stokes Becomes Most Expensive Foreign Player Ever, No Takers For Ishant, Irfan
IPL Auction: Ben Stokes Becomes Most Expensive Foreign Player Ever, No Takers For Ishant, Irfan
IPL Auction 2017: Ben Stokes, Tymal Mills Lead Top 10 Sale Figures
IPL Auction 2017: Ben Stokes, Tymal Mills Lead Top 10 Sale Figures
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 14 February 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.