IPL 2017: All-Round Kings XI Punjab thrash Delhi Daredevils by 10 wickets

An all-round show from Punjab saw the hosts getting the better off Delhi Daredevils © BCCI

Kings XI Punjab dished out a disciplined all-round performance to notch up a superb 10-wicket win over Delhi Daredevils and keep their IPL play-off hopes alive on Sunday. In one of the most pathetic batting performances in this edition of the Indian Premier League, Delhi Daredevils were shot out for just 67 by Kings XI Punjab in 17.1 overs after being put into to bat in Mohali. Sandeep Sharma (4/20) was the wrecker-in-chief as he returned with a four-wicket haul, while Axar Patel (2/22) and Varun Aaron (2/3) picked up two wickets each. Mohit Sharma (1/3) and Glenn Maxwell (1/12) also contributed with one wicket each.

Chasing the easy target, openers Martin Guptill (50 not out) and Hashim Amla (16 not out) completed the job in 7.5 overs. This is only Punjab's fourth win in nine matches.

Earlier, Daredevils batting looked like a rudderless ship with none of the batsmen getting past the 20-run mark. The highest individual score was 18 from Corey Anderson.

This was the second lowest score in this year's IPL after 49 by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Injured Zaheer Khan did not play and in an inexplicable decision, the team management named Karun Nair the skipper. Nair has been out of form since his triple hundred in Test cricket and did nothing to inspire the confidence of his colleagues.



