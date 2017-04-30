 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL 2017: All-Round Kings XI Punjab thrash Delhi Daredevils by 10 wickets

Updated: 30 April 2017 18:51 IST

Kings XI Punjab dished out a disciplined all-round performance to notch up a superb 10-wicket win over Delhi Daredevils and keep their IPL play-off hopes alive.

IPL 2017: All-Round Kings XI Punjab thrash Delhi Daredevils by 10 wickets
An all-round show from Punjab saw the hosts getting the better off Delhi Daredevils © BCCI

Kings XI Punjab dished out a disciplined all-round performance to notch up a superb 10-wicket win over Delhi Daredevils and keep their IPL play-off hopes alive on Sunday. In one of the most pathetic batting performances in this edition of the Indian Premier League, Delhi Daredevils were shot out for just 67 by Kings XI Punjab in 17.1 overs after being put into to bat in Mohali. Sandeep Sharma (4/20) was the wrecker-in-chief as he returned with a four-wicket haul, while Axar Patel (2/22) and Varun Aaron (2/3) picked up two wickets each. Mohit Sharma (1/3) and Glenn Maxwell (1/12) also contributed with one wicket each.

Chasing the easy target, openers Martin Guptill (50 not out) and Hashim Amla (16 not out) completed the job in 7.5 overs. This is only Punjab's fourth win in nine matches.

Earlier, Daredevils batting looked like a rudderless ship with none of the batsmen getting past the 20-run mark. The highest individual score was 18 from Corey Anderson.

This was the second lowest score in this year's IPL after 49 by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Injured Zaheer Khan did not play and in an inexplicable decision, the team management named Karun Nair the skipper. Nair has been out of form since his triple hundred in Test cricket and did nothing to inspire the confidence of his colleagues. 


 

Topics : Kings XI Punjab Delhi Daredevils Glenn James Maxwell Karun Kaladharan Nair Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Delhi Daredevils were bowled out for 67
  • Kings XI Punjab won the match by 10 wickets
  • Martin Guptill scored his maiden IPL fifty
Related Articles
IPL 2017, Preview, RPS vs GL: Pune-Gujarat In A Crucial Clash For Top Half Of Table
IPL 2017, Preview, RPS vs GL: Pune-Gujarat In A Crucial Clash For Top Half Of Table
IPL Highlights, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Vs Delhi Daredevils (DD)
IPL Highlights, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Vs Delhi Daredevils (DD)
IPL Highlights, KXIP Vs DD: Martin Guptill, Hashim Amla Help Punjab Crush Delhi By 10 Wickets
IPL Highlights, KXIP Vs DD: Martin Guptill, Hashim Amla Help Punjab Crush Delhi By 10 Wickets
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.