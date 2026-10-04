Star India batter Virat Kohli shared a hilarious moment with a fan during the third ODI against West Indies in Mullanpur. It was a disappointing outing for India as they failed to complete a clean sweep of the three-match series, losing the final ODI by five wickets on Saturday. Batting first, India posted a formidable 351/7 in 50 overs, thanks to KL Rahul's brilliant 129. However, the bowlers struggled to contain the visitors as West Indies captain Shai Hope smashed an unbeaten 162 to guide his team to victory with 10 balls to spare.

Despite the defeat, India secured the series 2-1, making it a productive campaign ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup. However, a video from the match has gone viral on social media, providing fans with a light-hearted moment.

In the viral clip, Kohli can be seen sitting near the dugout while fans continuously chant his name. One fan in the stands took off a shoe from Kohli's One8 brand and held it up for the star batter to see. Amused by the gesture, Kohli looked towards the crowd with a smile on his face.

Look at Virat Kohli reaction when a fan show his One 8 shoes - Virat was seating in dugout after the match relaxing himself and was enjoying music. - So many fans were speaking his name and suddenly a guy removed his Shoe and started showing his One 8 shoe - Virat reaction was hilarious — Jeet (@JeetN25) October 4, 2026

For the unversed, Kohli recently launched his shoe brand, One8, which has become immensely popular among fans. Many supporters have been spotted wearing the footwear, which has received positive reviews and widespread appreciation.

Talking about the match, Kohli, who hammered a century in the first ODI, was clean bowled for duck by Jayden Seales in the third match.

"Lot of boxes ticked. I think there are still some areas that definitely need some fine tuning. I was very happy with the total. I think the game was in control. But being behind four overs with this dew and then in the last, I think they took the game away from us. Had we not been shortened the overs, the game might have went to the last over," said India skipper Shubman Gill after the match.

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