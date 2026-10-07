Shreyas Iyer led from the front as India registered a memorable eight-wicket victory over West Indies in the first T20I of the five-match series. Playing at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, West Indies posted 171 after being put in to bat. In reply, the hosts chased down the target in just 14.4 overs with eight wickets to spare. Captain Iyer was the chief architect of India's innings, smashing his maiden T20I century in just 42 balls and guiding his side home in style.

Iyer hammered 10 fours and six sixes to reach the three-figure mark for the first time in T20I cricket for India. During his unbeaten knock, he also eclipsed Virat Kohli to achieve a major milestone.

Before Iyer's heroics, Kohli held the record for the highest score by an Indian captain in a successful T20I run chase, having scored an unbeaten 94 against West Indies in December 2019. On Tuesday, Iyer surpassed that mark with an unbeaten 102 to claim the top spot.

Former India captain Rohit Sharma occupies third place on the list with an unbeaten 85 against Bangladesh in November 2019. Kohli is joint-third alongside Rohit, courtesy of his unbeaten 85 against Australia in December 2020.

In the overall list of captains with the highest scores in a T20I run chase, Pakistan batter Babar Azam sits at the top. He smashed 122 off 59 balls against South Africa in Centurion on April 14, 2021.

Here are some of the other records created by Iyer:

T20I hundreds as India captain

121* - Rohit Sharma vs AFG, Bengaluru, 2024

118 - Rohit Sharma vs SL, Indore, 2017

111* - Rohit Sharma vs WI, Lucknow, 2018

102* - Shreyas Iyer vs WI, Lucknow, 2026

100 - Suryakumar Yadav vs SA, Johannesburg, 2023

Fastest T20I 100s by captains from full-member teams

33 - Sikandar Raza (ZIM) vs GAM, Nairobi, 2024

35 - Rohit Sharma (IND) vs SL, Indore, 2017

42 - Harry Brook (ENG) vs SL, Southampton, 2026

42 - Shreyas Iyer (IND) vs WI, Lucknow, 2026

46 - Faf du Plessis (SA) vs WI, Johannesburg, 2015

After bringing up his first T20I century for India, Iyer was competely overjoyed and revealed that he actually manifested reaching the triple figures before coming for the match.

"Well, definitely exultant. That's the word I would use today, (for the) the performance. And yeah, obviously speaking, I was actually thinking about getting my first century, and it came through. So, you know, I definitely want to say that dreams do come true," said Iyer during the post-match presentation.

"Winning definitely tastes different, and that's what we keep talking about in the dressing room. If it's your day, make sure that you win the match for the team. And today it was me. Previous couple of games, it was the batsmen who finished off the game. So yeah, overall I feel it was a comprehensive performance, and I think if we continue with the same mindset, we will be one of the destructive teams in T20s," he added.

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