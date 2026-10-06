India vs West Indies 1st T20I LIVE Score: West Indies have made a good start against India in the first T20I. Shai Hope has taken a special liking for Mayank Yadav. In the first match after the Asian Games 2026 gold, India have dropped several players including Vaibhav Sooryavanshi against West Indies in the first T20I of the five-match series, in Lucknow on Tuesday. Nitish Reddy and Ravi Bishnoi are also not part of the playing XI. India have gone with Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh in the pace line-up while Naman Dhir has got his maiden T20I line-up. This is a five-match series. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Updates from India vs West Indies 1st T20I | IND vs WI LIVE Score, straight from Ekana Stadium, Lucknow:
West Indies vs India LIVE: All quiet so far
After that 16-run over, Arshdeep Singh tidies things up with a 7-run over. Spin is introduced in the next over! It's Axar Patel and he gives away just 8 runs. Kamil Pooran hits him one four over off. India though will be happy with a quiet Powerplay!
India vs West Indies 1st T20I LIVE: 16-run over
A 16-run over! That was not the start that India and Mayank Yadav were expecting. Among active Indian cricketers, Mayank Yadav is the fastest bowler with a 156.7 kmph delivery in the IPL. However, he is shown utter disregard by Shai Hope. He drills four fours - at mid-wicket, through covers, over mid-off and down the ground! Hope is in such good form!
India vs West Indies T20I Series LIVE: Arshdeep Comes Close!
Good movement early on for Arshdeep Singh. All eyes will be on Mayank Yadav now! There was a big appeal too on the second ball which came in sharply from a length and thudded into Hope's pads. India considered a review but decides to go against it. Shai Hope then gets going with a four over mid-off.
West Indies: 5/0 in 1 over
West Indies vs India LIVE: Action begins!
The national anthems have been sung and it's time for some mouth-watering contest in Lucknow! Kamil Pooran and Shai Hope will open the batting for West Indies, while Arshdeep Singh will be bowling the first over for India!
India vs West Indies 1st T20I LIVE: WI captain on toss
"We would have bowled first as well. In India, it's usually a lot better to chase, especially due (to) dew coming into play. We cannot (defend) better. [What has been the chat inside the dressing room?] Just about being able to adapt again. Every set of conditions you come to is very different, and as a player you've got to be able to adapt to these conditions here in India again," said Shai Hope. "The combinations that we have, a few guys coming in, a few guys being here for quite a while. So we're going to lean on those experienced guys and hopefully can prolong the younger guys who are coming into international cricket. But yeah, we just got to play our best cricket and hopefully can get a result."
India vs West Indies LIVE: West Indies XI
West Indies are playing with six bowling options. A beaming Shai Hope declares. They lost the ODI series 2-1, and will look to make amends today.
West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w/c), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Springer, Shamar Joseph
IND vs WI LIVE: Captain speaks
"So Ravi (Bishnoi), Nitish (Reddy), Vaibhav (Sooryavanshi) and one more is sitting out. I can't remember the name, but yeah, Prince (Yadav) is not playing," Iyer was quite clear with the XI. "Yeah, it's obviously past and the travel was pretty hectic. I got one day at home and then overnight travel, came last night. As you mentioned, quick turnaround, but right now in the zone, thinking about today's game and obviously it's going to be a great challenge."
India vs West Indies 1st T20I LIVE: No Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
There will be no vaibhav Sooryavanshi fireworks tonight. India have opted to Sanju Samson-Abhishek Sharma opening pair. Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube and Naman Dhir ccomplete the batting line-up.
India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav
West Indies vs India LIVE: Toss alert
TOSS TIME! It falls in Shreyas Iyer's favour and he has decided to bowl first. It's a mixed soil pitch and there will be dew in the night. Good call by the Indian captain! There are some surprises in the playing XI too. Mind you, this team won the Asian Games gold medal on Saturday. From Nagoya to Lucknow, changes loading!
India vs West Indies T20I Series LIVE: Bad record
This is one record that Shai Hope and co. would be cautious about. West Indies have lost three of the four T20Is they have played at this venue. Can India make it Windies' fourth loss at the venue?
India vs West Indies LIVE: Pitch report
There is much intrigue with this T20I team. It's young and full of possibilities. But what about the pitch today at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow? "This one looks like a strip which might see some assistance for the seamer initially. Spin will also play a part in this particular venue because I see that there is not much dew around. So there will be a good chance the spinners come into play later. Not a high-scoring game, like you don't like, but around 170-180 should be a good score batting first," Ian Bishop and Abhinav Mukund weigh in before the match.
India vs West Indies LIVE: Toss soon
We are just about 10 minutes away from toss time at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Given the big boundaries and conditions at play, it will be interesting to see what the toss-winning captain elects to do.
India vs West Indies LIVE: Debutant confirmed!
Visuals coming in! Naman Dhir, who made his ODI debut a few days ago, is also going to make his T20I debut now! He has been handed the cap by pacer and Punjab teammate Arshdeep Singh!
New entry into the middle order for India.
India vs West Indies LIVE: Doubt over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played in the Asian Games semi-final and final, but his inclusion in the XI is not guaranteed. Sooryavanshi did not play any of the three T20Is against Afghanistan last month, and could drop out of the side if India look for a more balanced combination.
Bowling coach Morne Morkel had also remained tight-lipped about the left-hander's inclusion in the XI for today's game.
India vs West Indies LIVE: Many changes expected
There are a few differences in the Indian squads that played in the Asian Games and the one selected for this series. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Washington Sundar are notably not in the squad. Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav are now part of the side.
India bowling coach Morne Morkel hinted that there could be changes. "I'm pretty sure, you know, Gautam will look to rotate," he said ahead of the first T20I.
India vs West Indies LIVE: India return after Asian Games glory
After winning gold in the men's cricket tournament at Asian Games 2026, the Indian T20 team is back on home soil for the final leg of the West Indies series. Today's match is only three days after the memorable win over Pakistan in the Asiad final.
India vs West Indies LIVE: 1st T20I!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first T20I between India and West Indies. We are at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow today, for the first game of the five-match series.
Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates from the match!