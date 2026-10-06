"We would have bowled first as well. In India, it's usually a lot better to chase, especially due (to) dew coming into play. We cannot (defend) better. [What has been the chat inside the dressing room?] Just about being able to adapt again. Every set of conditions you come to is very different, and as a player you've got to be able to adapt to these conditions here in India again," said Shai Hope. "The combinations that we have, a few guys coming in, a few guys being here for quite a while. So we're going to lean on those experienced guys and hopefully can prolong the younger guys who are coming into international cricket. But yeah, we just got to play our best cricket and hopefully can get a result."