India vs West Indies, 1st T20I Free Live Streaming: India are ready to take on West Indies in the first T20I of the five-match series on Tuesday in lucknow. After clinching the gold medal at the Asian Games 2026 men's cricket event, Shreyas Iyer and Co are now expected to repeat their heroics against the Windies. The option of opening with Sanju Samson or the lure to field teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be head coach Gautam Gambhir's biggest headache. The series will also be a big test of Iyer's captaincy against a proper T20 side as he has the West Indies is considered a powerhouse in the format having won the T20 World Cup twice in 2012 and 2016.

Under Iyer's leadership, India have notched up T20 series wins against lower-ranked nations like Zimbabwe and Afghanistan. But India will hold an edge over the West Indies as they defeated the Caribbeans in nine out of the last 10 games at home.

When will the India vs West Indies 1st T20I be played?

The India vs West Indies 1st T20I will be played on Tuesday, October 06.

Where will the India vs West Indies 1st T20I be played?

The India vs West Indies 1st T20I will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

What time will the India vs West Indies 1st T20I start?

The India vs West Indies 1st T20I will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs West Indies 1st T20I?

The India vs West Indies 1st T20I will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. The match will be streamed on JioStar app and website.

Where to follow the free live telecast of the India vs West Indies 1st T20I?

The India vs West Indies 1st T20I will be telecast live free on DD Sports (DD Free Dish)

लखनऊ में पहले T20I में टीम इंडिया और वेस्टइंडीज आमने-सामने होंगी। तैयार हो जाइए एक और रोमांचक मुकाबले के लिए! 🏏⚡ 6 अक्टूबर | 7 PM IST मैच का LIVE प्रसारण देखें DD Sports (DD Free Dish) पर #INDvsWI #TeamIndia https://t.co/KFAWV8MZrV — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) October 6, 2026

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