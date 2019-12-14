Mayank Agarwal, called up to India's ODI squad as a replacement for injured opener Shikhar Dhawan, made his first appearance on 'Chahal TV' and the interview did not fail to entertain. After a long and serious monologue by Mayank Agarwal, he signed off by saying that he was honoured to be making his debut on the chat show. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal then trolled the batsman, saying "It looks like you have come from the gym," as he pointed to Agarwal's biceps. "His arms have been like this throughout," he further joked, holding his arm out in a flex as the two of them burst out in laughter.

Chahal had earlier asked him how he effortlessly switches between formats without his form being affected.

After some dominating performances that saw Mayank Agarwal cement his spot as a Test opener for India, he played a series of quickfire knocks to help Karnataka retain the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy.

"The first thing about the mindset is that I want to do it (play across formats)" Agarwal told Chahal.

"The more I play like this, the more this happens, the better it is for me as a cricketer because I'd rather play cricket than not play cricket," the batsman explained.

"When you speak of the mindset, for me, the basics remain the same. Whether you are playing red-ball cricket or white-ball cricket, if you know your game-plan and have an understanding of your game, it becomes easier to switch," he added.

Agarwal gave some more insight into his mindset that has helped him put up some stellar performances for both India and Karnataka.

"Wherever I am playing, I just think about how I can be an asset to my team, how I can contribute to my team," he said. "Even if I don't make runs with the bat, I can bring energy to the field, or I can field well."

"I get on to the field thinking that I have to win every match, every tournament," Agarwal said.

"If you play with that kind of attitude and play with that kind of intensity, most often you will have a good mindset," he added. "There is no guarantee that you will always feel good. There will be ups and downs, but you will give yourself a good chance."

Mayank Agarwal's state and IPL teammate KL Rahul is likely to open along with Rohit Sharma in Dhawan's absence after two good knocks in the just-concluded T20I series against West Indies, but Agarwal will be looking forward to any chance that may come his way and grab it like he did in Tests.