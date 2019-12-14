 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

India vs West Indies 2019/20

 06 Dec 19 to 22 Dec 19

"Just Come From The Gym": Yuzvendra Chahal Trolls Mayank Agarwal For 'Showing Off' Biceps

Updated: 14 December 2019 16:45 IST

Mayank Agarwal made his debut on 'Chahal TV' and he was not spared from the leg-spinner's trolling.

"Just Come From The Gym": Yuzvendra Chahal Trolls Mayank Agarwal For
Yuzvendra Chahal flexes his muscles to tease Mayank Agarwal. © Twitter

Mayank Agarwal, called up to India's ODI squad as a replacement for injured opener Shikhar Dhawan, made his first appearance on 'Chahal TV' and the interview did not fail to entertain. After a long and serious monologue by Mayank Agarwal, he signed off by saying that he was honoured to be making his debut on the chat show. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal then trolled the batsman, saying "It looks like you have come from the gym," as he pointed to Agarwal's biceps. "His arms have been like this throughout," he further joked, holding his arm out in a flex as the two of them burst out in laughter.

Watch Mayank Agarwal's 'Chahal TV' debut here:

Chahal had earlier asked him how he effortlessly switches between formats without his form being affected.

After some dominating performances that saw Mayank Agarwal cement his spot as a Test opener for India, he played a series of quickfire knocks to help Karnataka retain the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy.

"The first thing about the mindset is that I want to do it (play across formats)" Agarwal told Chahal.

"The more I play like this, the more this happens, the better it is for me as a cricketer because I'd rather play cricket than not play cricket," the batsman explained.

"When you speak of the mindset, for me, the basics remain the same. Whether you are playing red-ball cricket or white-ball cricket, if you know your game-plan and have an understanding of your game, it becomes easier to switch," he added.

Agarwal gave some more insight into his mindset that has helped him put up some stellar performances for both India and Karnataka.

"Wherever I am playing, I just think about how I can be an asset to my team, how I can contribute to my team," he said. "Even if I don't make runs with the bat, I can bring energy to the field, or I can field well."

"I get on to the field thinking that I have to win every match, every tournament," Agarwal said.

"If you play with that kind of attitude and play with that kind of intensity, most often you will have a good mindset," he added. "There is no guarantee that you will always feel good. There will be ups and downs, but you will give yourself a good chance."

Mayank Agarwal's state and IPL teammate KL Rahul is likely to open along with Rohit Sharma in Dhawan's absence after two good knocks in the just-concluded T20I series against West Indies, but Agarwal will be looking forward to any chance that may come his way and grab it like he did in Tests.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India vs West Indies 2019/20 Mayank Agarwal Yuzvendra Singh Chahal Yuzvendra Chahal Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Mayank Agarwal made his first appearance on 'Chahal TV'
  • Yuzvendra Chahal said he looked like he was coming from the gym
  • Chahal then said Mayank had been flexing through the interview
Related Articles
Mayank Agarwal Replaces Injured Shikhar Dhawan In India
Mayank Agarwal Replaces Injured Shikhar Dhawan In India's Squad For ODI Series Against West Indies
Mayank Agarwal Likely To Replace Injured Shikhar Dhawan For ODI Series Against West Indies: Report
Mayank Agarwal Likely To Replace Injured Shikhar Dhawan For ODI Series Against West Indies: Report
"Never Forget Your Roots": Mayank Agarwal
"Never Forget Your Roots": Mayank Agarwal's Photo With Grandparents Wins Hearts
Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami Claim Career-Best Test Rankings After India
Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami Claim Career-Best Test Rankings After India's Emphatic Win In Indore
India vs Bangladesh: "Great To Have Someone Like Virat Who Can Motivate You": Mayank Agarwal
India vs Bangladesh: "Great To Have Someone Like Virat Who Can Motivate You": Mayank Agarwal
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 120
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 04 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.