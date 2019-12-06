Yuzvendra Chahal delighted his fans by sharing a picture of himself batting in the nets. However, some from the cricket fraternity couldn't resist from teasing the Team India spinner's latest post on Instagram. "Enjoying my day out in the nets," Yuzvendra Chahal captioned the picture. England woman cricketer Danielle Wyatt commented "bowled" with a 'grinning face' emoji, while Team India fielding coach R Sridhar went on to say "what a worried look" with a 'winking eye' emoji.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Chahal is among four spinners included in India's 15-man squad for three-match T20 International series against the West Indies, starting on Friday in Hyderabad.

The 29-year-old leg-spinner is known for his happy-go-lucky nature. Recently, Chahal called India's limited-over vice-captain Rohit Sharma a "youngster".

The leg-spinner is famed for his 'Chahal TV' interviews after matches, but in his absence from the Test team, Rohit took over anchoring duties as he quizzed India's fast bowling heroes from the day-night Test at Kolkata's Eden Gardens last month.

"Good job by New anchor Rohitaa Sharamaaaa," Chahal tweeted in response to the video shared by BCCI, before cheekily adding "keep it up youngster".

'Rohita Sharma' has become a nickname often used by Chahal for the destructive opener.

Earlier when Deepak Chahar claimed a hat-trick in a T20I match against Bangladesh in Nagpur, Chahal jokingly called him a "shameless man".

While introducing Deepak Chahar on 'Chahal TV', the spinner said: "What do we say in bowling about this man. Aaj mera hi record tod diya, 'bade besharam aadmi ho yaar tum' (Today my record was broken. You are a shameless man)."