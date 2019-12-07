 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

India vs West Indies 2019/20

 06 Dec 19 to 22 Dec 19

Virat Kohli's Knock Against West Indies "Amazing" For Viv Richards, "Extraterrestrial" For R Ashwin

Updated: 07 December 2019 12:10 IST

While Virat Kohli's batting masterclass in Hyderabad amazed Viv Richards, it seemed "extraterrestrial" to India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli scored 50-ball 94, which was decorated by six boundaries and as many sixes. © Twitter

Virat Kohli led India to a six-wicket win over the West Indies with an unbeaten knock of 94 runs in the first T20 International of the three-match series in Hyderabad on Friday. India captain Virat Kohli's plan to bowl first didn't go to plan for the home team as the West Indies posted 207/5 in 20 overs. India lost opener Rohit Sharma early but then Virat Kohli stitched a century stand with KL Rahul and helped India chase down a tough total with eight balls to spare.

Kohli garnered praise from both fans and critics alike for his 50-ball 94, which was decorated by six boundaries and as many sixes.

West Indies legend Viv Richards tweeted: "Amazing. Just amazing, @imVkohli".

The India skipper thanked Viv Richards for the compliment, saying: "Thanks big BOSS. Coming from you means a lot".

While Kohli's batting masterclass in Hyderabad amazed Viv Richards, it seemed "extraterrestrial" to India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh also heaped praise on Kohli, saying: "Kohli hai tho kuch bi possible hai what a chase @imVkohli well done captain. Superb inn from @klrahul11 too and lil cameo from @RishabhPant17. Great win @BCCI".

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who was on the bench for the opening T20I, tweeted: "Brilliant match, what a knock! Take a bow skip @imVkohli. Superb chase."

"Inka time nahi, #ViratKohli ka yeh daur hai. Highest successful run chase for Team India and what a way to do it. Good contributions from KL Rahul and a good cameo from Pant," former India opener Virender Sehwag said in a tweet.

Leading the three-match series 1-0, India will now host the West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram for the second T20I.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Isaac Vivian Alexander Richards India vs West Indies 2019/20 Cricket India vs West Indies, 1st T20I
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli led India to a six-wicket win over the West Indies
  • He scored an unbeaten knock of 94 runs in the first T20I
  • Kohli's batting masterclass in Hyderabad amazed Viv Richards
Related Articles
Amitabh Bachchan Reacts To Virat Kohli
Amitabh Bachchan Reacts To Virat Kohli's "Notebook" Gesture By Recreating 'Amar Akbar Anthony' Dialogue
"Holy Smokes": Kevin Pietersen Reacts To Virat Kohli
"Holy Smokes": Kevin Pietersen Reacts To Virat Kohli's Instagram Post After Match-Winning Knock
Virat Kohli Talks About Mimicking Kesrick Williams
Virat Kohli Talks About Mimicking Kesrick Williams' "Notebook" Send-Off
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli's Batting Masterclass Helps India Beat West Indies By 6 Wickets
Virat Kohli Mocks Kesrick Williams By Imitating "Notebook" Send-Off: Watch
Virat Kohli Mocks Kesrick Williams By Imitating "Notebook" Send-Off: Watch
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 120
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 04 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.