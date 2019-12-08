 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

India vs West Indies 2019/20

 06 Dec 19 to 22 Dec 19

India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli Surpasses Rohit Sharma To Become Leading T20I Run-Scorer

Updated: 08 December 2019 21:18 IST

Virat Kohli scored 19 off 17 in the second T20I against West Indies to get to 2,563 T20I runs.

India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli Surpasses Rohit Sharma To Become Leading T20I Run-Scorer
Virat Kohli now has one run more than Rohit Sharma in T20Is. © AFP

India skipper Virat Kohli has surpassed Rohit Sharma as the leading run-scorer in the T20 International (T20I) format. Kohli now has 2,563 runs in 69 innings while Rohit has scored 2,562 runs in 95 innings. He has a one-run lead over the opener. Kohli, in the ongoing second T20I against West Indies at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, came to bat at number four and played a knock of 19 runs off 17 balls. Kohli usually bats at number three but in Sunday's game, all-rounder Shivam Dube came at three after the dismissal of KL Rahul (11).

Dube scored his maiden half-century in 27 balls. Dube hit three sixes in Kieron Pollard's over, scoring 26 runs off the over. His innings was studded with four sixes and three fours.

Dube was caught at cover by Shimron Hetmyer to spinner Hayden Walsh in the 11th over, reducing India to 97/3.

India finished their innings at 170/7.

Earlier, Windies won the toss and decided to bowl first. India are leading the three-match series by 1-0 after winning the first T20I by six wickets in Hyderabad.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India vs West Indies 2019/20 Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli scored 19 off 17 deliveries in 2nd T20I against West Indies
  • He is now the leading run-scorer in T20Is with 2,563 runs
  • He now has one run more than Rohit Sharma in the format
Related Articles
India vs West Indies: "If We Field So Poorly, No Amount Of Runs Will Be Enough": Virat Kohli After India
India vs West Indies: "If We Field So Poorly, No Amount Of Runs Will Be Enough": Virat Kohli After India's Loss In 2nd T20I
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli Takes Stunning Catch To Dismiss Shimron Hetmyer - Watch
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli Takes Stunning Catch To Dismiss Shimron Hetmyer - Watch
India vs West Indies: Lendl Simmons Fifty Helps West Indies Level Series With Eight-Wicket Win Over India
India vs West Indies: Lendl Simmons Fifty Helps West Indies Level Series With Eight-Wicket Win Over India
Virat Kohli Promotes Shivam Dube In Batting Order, Twitter Applauds Skipper
Virat Kohli Promotes Shivam Dube In Batting Order, Twitter Applauds Skipper
India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Highlights: Lendl Simmons Helps West Indies Level Series Against India
India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Highlights: Lendl Simmons Helps West Indies Level Series Against India
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 120
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 04 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.