Virat Kohli, who recorded his career-best score of 94 not out in Hyderabad, delivered another merciless onslaught of fours and sixes during the third and final Twenty20 International (T20I) between India and the West Indies in Mumbai on Wednesday. Virat Kohli completed his 24th T20I fifty in 21 deliveries and finished on an unbeaten 70 off 29 with four fours and seven sixes. Kohli's knock that came at a strike rate of 241.38 was brutal and exquisite in equal measure. Kohli, who imitated Kesrick Williams' "notebook" celebration after hitting him for a six in Hyderabad, was once again pumped up while facing the bowler. In the 18th over of India's innings, Williams erred in length and Kohli had a few words for the bowler after sending the ball into the crowd. Moreover, Kohli enjoyed watching the ball sail all the way after making contact.

Wohooooo Look

where I Hit that one

virat kohli vs williams#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/6cy25pyRkq — Vinay Dudhal (@dudhal_vinay) December 11, 2019

Earlier, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and skipper Kohli hit 16 sixes in total as India posted 240/3 after being put in to bat.

Rohit Sharma (71) and KL Rahul (91) put on 135 runs for the opening wicket to lay the platform for India's imposing total.

After Rohit Sharma's fall, Kohli joined the party to flay the West Indies attack.

Rohit Sharma became the first Indian batsman to hit over 400 international sixes with his first of five strikes over the fence.

West Indies' Chris Gayle leads the sixes show with 534 across all three formats.

Rohit Sharma holds the record for the most sixes in international cricket in 2019. He tops the charts with 67 sixes and counting.

Rohit held the record for most sixes in 2017 and 2018 as well with 65 and 74, respectively.

The T20I series will be followed by a three-match One-day International series.