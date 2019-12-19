 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

India vs West Indies 2019/20

 06 Dec 19 to 22 Dec 19

India vs West Indies: Ask Virat Kohli Why He Is "So Animated" On Field: Kieron Pollard

Updated: 19 December 2019 11:35 IST

Both Virat Kohli and Kieron Pollard fell for first-ball ducks in the second ODI in Vizag on Wednesday.

India vs West Indies: Ask Virat Kohli Why He Is "So Animated" On Field: Kieron Pollard
The third and final ODI will be played in Cuttack on Sunday. © Twitter

Virat Kohli departed for a golden duck but didn't fail to entertain his fans with an animated celebration after West Indies captain Kieron Pollard too fell for a first-ball duck in the second ODI in Vizag on Wednesday. India registered an emphatic 107-run win over the West Indies to level the three-match series 1-1. In the series so far, Virat Kohli has been much more expressive on the field. The Indian skipper mocked fast bowler Kesrick Williams' signature "notebook" celebration during the T20 International series and looked furious over Ravindra Jadeja's controversial run-out in the first ODI.

Kieron Pollard said he was "clueless" and wanted to know why Virat Kohli is always "so animated" on the field.

"You have to ask him why he is so animated. I can't answer that for you. It is what it is. You ask him that question and let him answer that. I don''t know. I have no clue," Pollard said.

After being asked to bat, India rode on centuries by Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul to score 387 for five in their allotted 50 overs.

Rohit top-scored for India with 159 runs off 138 balls, including 17 fours and five sixes. He stitched a 227-run opening partnership with Rahul, who starred with a 102-run knock decorated by eight boundaries and three sixes.

The West Indies folded for 280 runs despite Shai Hope's 78 and an impressive 75-run knock by Nicholas Pooran.

"We were in a good position and if you lose wickets frequently, you put yourself on the backfoot. That's where we faltered in the chase and we accept that," Pollard admitted.

"Chasing 388, guys had to go out and express themselves, rather than trying to get in. I thought, where the game changed was in last 10 overs (of Indian innings), we went for a 127 runs, that's where we lost the momentum in the entire game," he added.

Having lost the first ODI by eight wickets, India will take on the West Indies in the third and final match in Cuttack on Sunday.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team India vs West Indies 2019/20 Cricket Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Kieron Adrian Pollard Kieron Pollard India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli departed for a golden duck in 2nd ODI
  • Kieron Pollard too fell for a first-ball duck in Vizag
  • Kohli didn't fail to entertain his fans with an animated celebration
Related Articles
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli Admits Poor Fielding Still A Concern Despite Big Win In Vizag
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli Admits Poor Fielding Still A Concern Despite Big Win In Vizag
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli Fumes At Umpire After Ravindra Jadeja
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli Fumes At Umpire After Ravindra Jadeja's Controversial Dismissal. Watch
India vs West Indies: Kieron Pollard Says Windies Have "Clear Plan" For ODI Series Against India
India vs West Indies: Kieron Pollard Says Windies Have "Clear Plan" For ODI Series Against India
Dwayne Bravo Announces Return To International Cricket, Says "Excited About Comeback"
Dwayne Bravo Announces Return To International Cricket, Says "Excited About Comeback"
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Highlights: India Beat West Indies By 67 Runs To Clinch Series 2-1
India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Highlights: India Beat West Indies By 67 Runs To Clinch Series 2-1
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 120
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 112
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
4 EnglandEngland 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 16 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.