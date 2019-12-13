 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

India vs West Indies 2019/20

 06 Dec 19 to 22 Dec 19

India vs West Indies: Shardul Thakur Replaces Injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar For ODI Series Against West Indies

Updated: 13 December 2019 20:21 IST

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been ruled out of the ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against the West Indies.

India vs West Indies: Shardul Thakur Replaces Injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar For ODI Series Against West Indies
Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up two wickets in the final T20I against the West Indies. © AFP

Senior India speedster Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against the West Indies due to an injury he suffered in the just-concluded T20I series. Mumbai pacer Shardul Thakur is set to be named Bhuvneshwar's replacement for the three-match series starting in Chennai on Sunday. "Bhuvneshwar has been ruled out of the series and Shardul will be replacing him," a senior BCCI functionary privy to development told PTI on conditions of anonymity. Shardul was in the T20 squad for the Bangladesh series and till Thursday was playing the Ranji Trophy game against Baroda. 

The exact nature of the injury is not yet known though it is believed to either a side strain or hamstring issue. 

Bhuvneshwar had a below-par comeback by his standards as he went wicketless for 36 runs (identical figures) in the first two games while ending with 2 for 41 in four overs in the final game. 

Bhuvneshwar, who had a couple of months lay-off due to a hamstring injury and side-strain, has again suffered a setback only three matches into his comeback.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Bhuvneshwar Kumar Singh Bhuvneshwar Kumar Shardul Thakur India vs West Indies 2019/20 Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar was ruled out of the upcoming ODI series vs Windies
  • The BCCI named Shardul Thakur as Bhuvneshwar's replacement
  • The first ODI will be played in Chennai on Sunday
Related Articles
Jasprit Bumrah To Bowl At India Stars In Net Session As Part Of Rehabilitation Programme
Jasprit Bumrah To Bowl At India Stars In Net Session As Part Of Rehabilitation Programme
Couldn
Couldn't Have Predicted Such Improvement In Indian Fast Bowling: Ian Bishop
"Not Here To Just Rough Up Ball For Spinners": Umesh Yadav On Rise Of Indian Pacers
"Not Here To Just Rough Up Ball For Spinners": Umesh Yadav On Rise Of Indian Pacers
Virat Kohli To Lead India
Virat Kohli To Lead India's T20I, ODI Squads vs West Indies, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Return
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Trolls Shikhar Dhawan For Mimicking Akshay Kumar
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Trolls Shikhar Dhawan For Mimicking Akshay Kumar
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 120
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 04 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.