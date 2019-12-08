 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

India vs West Indies 2019/20

 06 Dec 19 to 22 Dec 19

India vs West Indies: Sanju Samson Gets "Hero's Welcome" Ahead Of 2nd T20I. Watch Video

Updated: 08 December 2019 16:18 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

As the two teams landed in Thiruvananthapuram for the second T20I, local cricketer Sanju Samson received a grand welcome from fans.

India vs West Indies: Sanju Samson Gets "Hero
Sanju Samson replaced injured Shikhar Dhawan in the T20I squad. © AFP

India are set to take on the West Indies in the second Twenty20 International (T20I) in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. India lead the three-match series 1-0 after claiming a hard-fought win over the visitors in Hyderabad in the series opener on Friday. Ahead of the second T20I, young wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson received a hero's welcome at the airport when the Indian team landed in the 25-year-old's hometown. Rajasthan Royals took to Twitter to share the video of the grand welcome for Sanju Samson. "A hero's welcome for Sanju," Rajasthan Royals captioned the video.

On Saturday, a group of fans were hopeful to see Sanju Samson in the playing XI despite a good show with the bat from KL Rahul. 

In the first T20I, riding on Shimron Hetmyer's maiden T20I half-century along with quick knocks at the end from Kieron Pollard and Jason Holder the West Indies posted a huge total of 207/5.

In reply, Rohit Sharma's opening partner KL Rahul looked in fine touch as he scored his seventh half-century in the shortest format of the game. 
 
KL Rahul scored 62 runs off 40 deliveries to help India chase down a mammoth total of 208 runs with eight balls to spare. 

While KL Rahul scored a half-century, it was India skipper Virat Kohli who stole the show with his unbeaten knock of 94 to help the hosts go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

The second T20I will be played in Thiruvananthapuram and Mumbai will host the final match of the series on Wednesday.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team India vs West Indies 2019/20 Sanju Viswanath Samson Sanju Samson Kannaur Lokesh Rahul KL Rahul Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sanju Samson received a hero's welcome in Thiruvananthapuram
  • India will host the West Indies for the second T20I in Thiruvananthapuram
  • India lead the three-match series 1-0
Related Articles
India vs West Indies: Locals Hope To See Sanju Samson In Playing XI In 2nd T20I
India vs West Indies: Locals Hope To See Sanju Samson In Playing XI In 2nd T20I
India vs West Indies: Chance For KL Rahul To Seal Opener
India vs West Indies: Chance For KL Rahul To Seal Opener's Spot As India Take On West Indies In First T20I
India vs West Indies, 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India vs West Indies, 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India vs West Indies: "A Different Type Of Player": Sanju Samson Not Worried About Consistency
India vs West Indies: "A Different Type Of Player": Sanju Samson Not Worried About Consistency
India vs West Indies: Sanju Samson Replaces Injured Shikhar Dhawan For West Indies T20I Series
India vs West Indies: Sanju Samson Replaces Injured Shikhar Dhawan For West Indies T20I Series
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 120
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 04 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.