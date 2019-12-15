Salman Khan Reveals Name Of His Favourite Cricketer

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is promoting his upcoming movie 'Dabangg 3' these days, revealed the name of his favourite cricketer during the India vs West Indies series official broadcasters' pre-match show on Sunday. Salman Khan called former India captain MS Dhoni his favourite cricketer, adding he is a "Dabangg player". Apart from speaking about MS Dhoni, Salman Khan, also said, he knows Kedar Jadhav personally. "I personally know Kedar Jadhav...Also, my favourite cricketer is MS Dhoni. He is a Dabangg player," Salman said.

Dhoni, meanwhile, continues to stay out of cricketing action. During his time away from the field, he has been spotted enjoying some downtime with his family and friends.

Dhoni, 38, has been out of action from international cricket ever since India lost the World Cup 2019 semi-finals to New Zealand as he had taken a sabbatical.

The break saw him opt out of the West Indies tour. Following that, he was not included in India's squad for the Twenty20 International (T20I) series against South Africa and Bangladesh. He was also not included in the squads for the limited-overs series against the West Indies at home.

His retirement has been one of the most talked about topics in Indian cricket.

Dhoni has represented India in 90 Tests, 350 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 98 T20Is and is regarded as one of the most successful captains on the international circuit.

(With IANS inputs)