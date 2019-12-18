 
India vs West Indies 2019/20

 06 Dec 19 to 22 Dec 19

India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma Scores His 28th ODI Century, 7th Of The Year

Updated: 18 December 2019 16:51 IST
Rohit Sharma continued his rich vein of form in 2019 as he brought up his 28th one-day international (ODI) century against the West Indies.

Rohit Sharma scored his 28th ODI century. © AFP

Rohit Sharma continued his rich vein of form in 2019 as he brought up his 28th One-day International (ODI) century in the 2nd match between India and the West Indies in Vizag on Wednesday. With his century that came off 107 balls, Rohit equalled Sanath Jayasuriya's tally of hundreds in the 50-over format. Moreover, Rohit Sharma is currently leading the pack of the highest ODI run-scorers of 2019 with over 1300 runs. With seven centuries, out of which five came during the ICC World Cup 2019, Rohit Sharma also has the maximum 100-plus scores in the year.

India, who trail 0-1 in the ongoing three-match series, came out all guns blazing after being put in to bat by the West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard.

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, who scored his third ODI century, stitched together a 227-run opening partnership to put the hosts in a commanding position.

Rohit Sharma, who was finally dismissed by Sheldon Cottrell for 159, now has eight 150-plus scores in ODIs. Australia opener David Warner has six, while Sachin Tendulkar and Chris Gayle have five each.

The West Indies made two changes to the starting line-up in their bid to take an unbeatable lead.

Fit-again Evin Lewis, who injured his knee while fielding in the deciding match of the Twenty20 International series won by India 2-1 in Mumbai, and debutant Khary Pierre came in place of Sunil Ambris and Hayden Walsh.

"Sometimes you don't know how the surface plays, so better to know what you are chasing," Pollard said at the toss. "Important game for us, opportunity to win the series."

India, led by Virat Kohli, made one change with paceman Shardul Thakur included in the XI in place of Shivam Dube.

Kohli admitted he would have chosen to field first. "It's about wanting to do well. Even the first innings should have a lot of runs on offer."

Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma scored his 28th ODI hundred in the 2nd match against Windies
  • Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul put on a 227-run stand for the first wicket
  • KL Rahul brought up his 3rd century in the 2nd ODI vs the West Indies
