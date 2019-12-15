Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant engaged themselves in a boxing workout session as they were seen punching mitts on the cricket field to prepare for India's first One-day International (ODI) of the three-match series against the West Indies in Chennai. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted the video of the unique practice session on Sunday, saying: "@RishabhPant17 and @ImRo45 are all geared up for the 1st ODI against West Indies." While many fans wished Rohit Sharma "all the best" for the ODI series, some decided to troll young wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant for his current dismal form.

Under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, India registered a 2-1 series win over the West Indies in the three-match T20 International series.

The hosts will look to carry the winning momentum in the 50-over format when they host the West Indies at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

Team India batting coach Vikram Rathour said on the eve of the first ODI that Rishabh Pant will be a "massive player" for the Indian team once he starts getting runs.

"The reason why we keep discussing him is that he has got an immense ability. Everybody believes he can be an X factor. All of us believe he is a good player who can come good. He is working hard on his game and fitness.

"... Because he has done well in the past in this format. Once he starts getting runs, he can be a massive player for the Indian team, he can be a match-winner," Rathour told reporters as quoted by PTI.

Pant lost his wicket for a duck in the third and final T20I against the West Indies in Mumbai on Wednesday. He had managed scores of 33 (not out) and 18 in first two matches of the T20I series.