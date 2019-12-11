Rohit Sharma Becomes First Indian Batsman To Hit 400 International Sixes

Rohit Sharma reached the milestone of 400 international sixes across all formats during the third and final Twenty20 International (T20I) between India and the West Indies in Mumbai on Wednesday. Rohit Sharma played a lofted shot against Sheldon Cottrell that landed right on the rope to bring up his 400th maximum in the international arena. Rohit became the first Indian to enter the 400 sixes club. Only former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi and West Indies' Chris Gayle have hit more than 400 sixes in international cricket. Gayle, with 534 sixes, holds the record of hitting the maximum number of sixes while Afridi, with 476 sixes, is second on the list.

Rohit has now hit 404 sixes in his international career so far with 232 in ODIs, 52 in Tests and 120 in T20Is.

Rohit Sharma holds the record for the most sixes in international cricket in 2019. He tops the charts with 67 sixes and counting.

Rohit held the record for most sixes in 2017 and 2018 as well with 65 and 74, respectively.

The three-match series kicked off in Hyderabad on Friday while Thiruvananthapuram hosted the second T20I on Sunday.

India and the West Indies won a game each making the final game in Mumbai a series decider.

The T20I series will be followed by a three-match One-day International series.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced 15-member squads for T20I and ODIs on November 21.

Virat Kohli returned to India's T20I squad after being rested for the series against Bangladesh.

Shikhar Dhawan, who suffered a knee injury during a Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy game, has been ruled out of the T20I and ODI series.

The BCCI named Sanju Samson as Dhawan's replacement for T20Is and Mayank Agarwal for ODIs.

For the West Indies, Kieron Pollard will lead the side in the ODIs as well.