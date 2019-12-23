 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

India vs West Indies 2019/20

 06 Dec 19 to 22 Dec 19

Ravindra Jadeja's "Improvement With Bat" Impresses Sourav Ganguly

Updated: 23 December 2019 13:15 IST

Sourav Ganguly believes that Ravindra Jadeja's improved batting will be very important for the Indian team going into the future.

Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja remained unbeaten on 39 off 31 balls in a high-scoring chase in Cuttack. © AFP

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly says Ravindra Jadeja's improved batting will be very important for the Indian team going into the future after the all-rounder played a crucial cameo in the third ODI against the West Indies in Cuttack. Jadeja, who has already hit 11 half-centuries in ODIs, held his nerves to remain unbeaten on 39 off 31 balls in a high-scoring chase against West Indies in the series decider on Sunday night. "Another win @bcci...congratulations..good performances with the bat in a pressure game... Jadeja s improvement with the bat so important ..." Ganguly tweeted.

Ganguly's satisfaction is understandable as Jadeja, at the start of his career, was panned for not being able to hit big shots in the death overs.

However, things have changed in the past few years and he has now scored more than 2000 runs in ODIs (2188 to be precise) and 1844 in Test matches.

"I needed to prove to myself that I am still capable of playing limited-overs cricket. I need not prove to anybody else in the world, just needed to prove to myself," the 31-year-old all-rounder said after the match.

"It was a very crucial innings as it came in a series-decider. The wicket was so good to bat on, we could just played with singles. We just needed to play according to the merit of the ball.

"I didn't play too much ODI cricket (this year). I tried and gave my best be it in bowling, batting or fielding whenever I got an opportunity," Jadeja, who played 15 of India's 28 ODI matches this year, said after their win at Barabati Stadium on Sunday.

In all, he has 25 half-centuries (14 in Tests and 11 in ODIs) along with a hundred in the longest format.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Ravindrasinh Anirudhsinh Jadeja Ravindra Jadeja Sourav Ganguly Cricket India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI India vs West Indies 2019/20
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sourav Ganguly was impressed by Ravindra Jadeja's improved batting
  • The all-rounder played a crucial cameo in the third ODI
  • India defeated the West Indies to clinch ODI series
Related Articles
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul Star As India Clinch ODI Series With 4-Wicket Win
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul Star As India Clinch ODI Series With 4-Wicket Win
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli Enjoys Off Day With "The Boys" Ahead Of 3rd ODI
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli Enjoys Off Day With "The Boys" Ahead Of 3rd ODI
Virat Kohli Opens Up About Ravindra Jadeja Run Out, Says "Don
Virat Kohli Opens Up About Ravindra Jadeja Run Out, Says "Don't Know Where The Rules Are"
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli Fumes At Umpire After Ravindra Jadeja
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli Fumes At Umpire After Ravindra Jadeja's Controversial Dismissal. Watch
India vs West Indies: Team India Reaches Chennai For First ODI, Virat Kohli Shares Picture On Twitter
India vs West Indies: Team India Reaches Chennai For First ODI, Virat Kohli Shares Picture On Twitter
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 120
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 112
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
4 EnglandEngland 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 16 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.