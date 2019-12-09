 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

India vs West Indies 2019/20

 06 Dec 19 to 22 Dec 19

Kieron Pollard Says "Excited For This Young Bunch" After Eight-Wicket Win Over India In 2nd T20I

Updated: 09 December 2019 00:15 IST

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard was all praise for his team mates as an all-round performance from the visitors helped them notch up a comprehensive eight-wicket win over India.

Kieron Pollard Says "Excited For This Young Bunch" After Eight-Wicket Win Over India In 2nd T20I
Kieron Pollard praised the youngsters after securing 8-wicket win over India. © AFP

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard was all praise for his team mates as an all-round performance from the visitors helped them notch up a comprehensive eight-wicket win over India. West Indies restricted India to 170/7 in the second T20I that was played in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday and then chased down the target with eight wickets and nine balls to spare. They thus levelled the three-match series 1-1 after failing to defend a target of 208 in the first match. Pollard said that the team did well to restrict India to 170 after the start they had got thanks to Shivam Dube. "To be able to restrict India to 170 after my expensive over, it was fantastic," he said in the post-match presentation.

Pollard bowled what turned out to be a rather disastrous last ninth over in which he was hit for three sixes by Dube and also bowled three wides. Walshy's (Hayden Walsh Jr) four overs were really good. Kesrick (Williams) bouncing back too.

"The way we batted, we had discussed how to approach the game, and the boys played it well. We have some guys who have done well from the CPL, and we are excited for them. I am pretty excited for this young bunch," he said.

Pollard said that he prides on being captain of the team. "I am continuing to enjoy my cricket. Most I can do is pass on the knowledge to the youngsters. We will have good results if we stay as a unit. I pride myself on being a leader. God has given me a talent to play cricket. So when I come out, I come out with a will to win. And now captain, the will is stronger. But there were areas we need to improve about: couple of wides, couple of no-balls. We look forward to the final game at Wankhede," he said.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Kieron Adrian Pollard Kieron Pollard India vs West Indies 2019/20 Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • West Indies defeated India by eight wickets in the 2nd T20I
  • Kieron Pollard praised the youngsters after series-leveling win
  • Lendl Simmons remained unbeaten on 67
Related Articles
India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Highlights: Lendl Simmons Helps West Indies Level Series Against India
India vs West Indies 2nd T20I Highlights: Lendl Simmons Helps West Indies Level Series Against India
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli's Theatrics "Part And Parcel Of The Game": Kieron Pollard On "Notebook" Gesture
Amitabh Bachchan Reacts To Virat Kohli
Amitabh Bachchan Reacts To Virat Kohli's "Notebook" Gesture By Recreating 'Amar Akbar Anthony' Dialogue
India vs West Indies 1st T20I Highlights: Virat Kohli Stars As India Beat West Indies By 6 Wickets
India vs West Indies 1st T20I Highlights: Virat Kohli Stars As India Beat West Indies By 6 Wickets
Brian Lara Hopeful West Indies Will Be "A Better Team" After India Series
Brian Lara Hopeful West Indies Will Be "A Better Team" After India Series
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 120
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 04 December 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.