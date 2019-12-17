 
India vs West Indies 2019/20

 06 Dec 19 to 22 Dec 19

"Special Net Bowler" Jasprit Bumrah Helps India Prepare For 2nd ODI Against West Indies

Updated: 17 December 2019 15:23 IST
Jasprit Bumrah has been out of action following an injury but was seen in action during the India team nets at Vizag on Tuesday.

Jasprit Bumrah has been out since the start of the home series against South Africa. © Twitter

Jasprit Bumrah came out of injury and joined a practice session on Tuesday to help Team India prepare for the second One-day International against the West Indies in Vizag. India lost the opening match in Chennai by eight wickets and will aim for an equaliser in the three-match series on Wednesday. A picture of Jasprit Bumrah and top order batsman Prithvi Shaw from Team India practice session has gone viral on social media. "Look who's here," the BCCI captioned the picture on Twitter, before Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians tweeted the picture saying: "Rohit, Virat and Co. have a special net bowler today in Vizag".

The fans didn't take much time to pour love and heartwarming messages for Bumrah, who was rested for the series due to a back injury.

"The Saviour of Indian Cricket @Jaspritbumrah93!!" a user replied to the BCCI's tweet.

"Hope they don't rush him too soon! He is such an assest in NZ and T20 WC! And unfortunately the stakes are so high in IPL the MI will push him to play as many games. Wrap him and keep him safe! A humble request from a fan of Indian Test Cricket," another one joined in.

Earlier, news agency PTI had reported that Bumrah will bowl during net sessions before the second ODI as part of his "rehabilitation programme" after recovering from a back injury.

Bumrah has been out since the start of the home series against South Africa due to a stress fracture but has made a steady recovery. The team management is expecting him to be fit before the tour of New Zealand early next year.

Highlights
  • Jasprit Bumrah came out of injury and joined a practice session
  • Team India prepared for second ODI against the West Indies
  • India lost the opening match in Chennai by eight wickets
