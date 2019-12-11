Follow the India vs West Indies 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.4 overs, West Indies, chasing a target of 241, are 100/4. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match between India and West Indies. Everything related to India and West Indies match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs West Indies live score. Do check for India vs West Indies scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
9.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top start for Holder. 18 and a wicket in the over. A flighted fuller ball around off, Holder drills it through covers to bag his first boundary.
9.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, flicked away for a single towards mid-wicket.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Way wide outside off, Pollard looks to have a poke at it but misses.
9.4 overs (0 Run) The batsman was beaten and missed the line of the delivery.
Jason Holder walks out to replace Hetmyer.
9.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Hetmyer holes out as he looks to go big again. India pull things back after losing some momentum. Floated delivery again by Kuldeep, on middle and leg. Hetmyer looks to heave this one over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
9.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Floated again by Kuldeep, Hetmyer this time hits it towards long off.
9.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot! Floated on the leg pole line, Hetmyer this time clears his front leg and plays the slog sweep. He easily clears the fence.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Another full ball wide outside off, Hetmyer looks to heave but slices it towards wide mid off. Luckily for West Indies, it lands in no man's land.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Full ball on off, Pollard digs it out towards long off for a single.
8.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Full ball on middle and leg, Pollard clears his front leg and clears the fence at long on with ease.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Bouncer on middle and off, too high and Pollard ducks under.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Driven through mid on by the batsman. One run added to the total.
8.2 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! Length ball wide outside off, Hetmyer goes back deep in his crease and looks to clear the man at mid off. He mistimes it and the ball goes to the left of the man at mid off, where Shami is positioned. He walks across to his right, gets two hands to it but puts it down. India have missed numerous opportunities like this in the entire series and Kohli will not be happy with it.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball just outside off, Pollard pushes this one towards mid off and sets off for a quick single.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, Hetmyer cuts well but straight to the fielder. Hetmyer is disappointed as he feels he missed out on a chance.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Floated wide outside off, Hetmyer looks to cut but misses the ball completely.
7.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads of Pollard, he works this one towards deep square leg for a single.
7.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Flatter delivery on off, Pollard makes room and launches this one straight over the bowler's head for a biggie. Kuldeep watches it helplessly go into the stands.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish in length, Hetmyer again goes deep in his crease and drags this one towards long on for a single.
7.1 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Hetmyer works this one towards the leg side.
Spin time as Kuldeep Yadav is into the attack.
6.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled again! Bad bowling by Dube! Another length ball just around off, Pollard again rocks back and this time uppishly pulls this one towards square leg for a boundary.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball outside off, pushed towards point.
6.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled away! Slower delivery just outside off, an off cutter. Pollard rocks back and pulls this one towards square leg for a boundary. With this boundary, 1000 T20I runs come up for Kieron Pollard.
6.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Shimron tucks it towards mid-wicket and changes ends.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This time through the covers. A fuller ball outside off, Hetmyer drills it wide of the mid off fielder. The ball races to the fence in a jiffy.
6.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Whacked! Short of a length ball on middle, Hetmyer stands tall and hammers it over mid-wicker for a maximum.
Shivam Dube is into the attack.
5.6 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Hetmyer survives and India lose their sole review. Good length ball around leg, Hetmyer looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. The ball rolls towards the off side and the batters cross for a leg bye. The Indian players are up in appeal in the meantime but the umpire is unmoved. Kohli talks with his teammates and signals the 'T' after some thought. Replays come in and show that it is pitching outside leg. No further evidence needed and India lose their review. At the end of the Powerplay, West Indies are 41/3.
LBW appeal taken upstairs. Bhuvneshwar is confident and hence Kohli has gone for the DRS. Is it pitching in line? No, not really, confirms the Ball Tracker. So review lost for the Indians.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on middle and off, Pollard pushes this one towards the cover region for a single.
5.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Whoa! What a flick! Pollard-power! Full ball on middle and leg, Pollard just flicks this one over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie with ease.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle and off, Pollard blocks it back towards the bowler.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Length ball outside off, Pollard looks to cut but the ball whizzes past the outside edge. Oohs and aahs all around.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and length ball around off, pushed towards cover.