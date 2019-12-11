A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, West Indies, chasing a target of 241, are 173/8. The live updates of India vs West Indies scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs West Indies 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs West Indies 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs West Indies, India vs West Indies live score, India vs West Indies scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs West Indies 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
So, a Kohli masterclass in the 1st game and then the visitors went bang bang in the second one to level the series. And, we witnessed a sixathon here at the Wankhede with Kohli's men lifting the trophy, with a win in the decider. What's next? Well, West Indies will look to challenge the Indians in the 50-over format in the three match series. The first one of those starts on Sunday, 15th December, 2019 at 1.30 pm local (0800 GMT). We will love to have your company for that game. Till then, cheers and take care.
VIRAT KOHLI GETS THE MAN OF THE SERIES. The Indian skipper, starts by saying that they have been speaking a lot of about batting first. Tells that he had a chance to do something different than what he does. Adds that he told Rahul that he will look to smash as many balls as possible and Rahul to hold one end. Tells that it is a special innings for him and says that it is a gift on his second wedding anniversary. On putting the big total, Kohli says that to gain confidence, one needs to score a massive total. Tells that Rahul and Rohit started brilliantly and they tried to get 25-30 extra runs by playing attacking cricket. Talking about hitting fours and sixes, the Indian skipper feels that it depends on which ground one is playing. Tells that boundaries in such games play a major roll. Feels that things can be different when one goes to Australia for the World Cup as the boundary sizes can be different there.
MAN OF THE MATCH GOES TO KL RAHUL FOR A BRILLIANT 91-RUN KNOCK. He starts by saying that Rohit and Virat were more destructive than him. Says that they are happy with the result and mentions that every game is important leading to the T20I World Cup. Talking about batting first, Rahul says that a lot of talk is going around that. Tells that they tried to put on a good total which the bowlers can defend. Says that leading to the World Cup in Australia, they would like to bat first more often. On the various formats, Rahul says that formats doesn't really matter as once the batter is set, run scoring becomes easy. Tells that his role is pretty clear to him and he tries his best to help his side win the game.
West Indies skipper, Kieron Pollard, says that he wants to take positives from the entire series. Tells that scoring 200 runs consistently is not easy. Says that they need to execute with the ball better but insists that it is work in progress. On the target, Pollard says that such totals have been chased here. Talking on Indian openers, Pollard says that they exploded from the start and did not allow the inexperienced bowlers to settle. On the upcoming T20 World Cup, Pollard says that there are a lot of young players in their domestic ranks. Tells that to succeed, one needs to work hard day in and day out.
Kumar says that he was happy that he got the wicket of Pollard. States that he is a good player and says that one can expect to be hit when he is batting. On how to get him out, he says that they can't bowl length balls to him and they have to rely on bowling bouncers. Adds that the outfield is fast and ball travels fast so it is difficult to bowl on this wicket. Stay tuned for the presentation.
Earlier, the Indian top order went full throttle as they put on a massive total in front of the visitors. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul added a massive 135-run stand for the opening wicket to give India a flying start. Then came the skipper, he was at his aggressive best during his 29-ball 70 to help India post such a massive mountain in front of the visitors. Before we get to the presentation, we've got Bhuvneshwar Kumar chatting with Sanjay Manjrekar.
As long as Indian bowling is concerned, Chahar, Kumar and Shami started brilliantly and ended up two wickets apiece. While Kumar got some thrashing, the duo of Chahar and Shami gave just 45 runs between them for 4 wickets. Kuldeep too was expensive in his four overs but the way Pollard was hitting and with dew on the ground, can't completely blame the bowler. With Pollard's onslaught going on, they kept their cool and eventually got the wicket of him. And once the Windies skipper departed, it was nothing but over for the visitors.
Indians started brilliantly with the ball and pegged the run chase with three quick wickets, with each of them coming from the three Indian pacers. However, Hetmyer and Pollard with a brilliant 74-run stand kept the Windies in the hunt. Hetmyer fell on a long hop to Kuldeep and things looked to go beyond the visitors. However, Pollard did not give up and continued going bonkers. He smashed 6 sixes and 5 fours on his way to 68. He miscued one off Kumar and with his wicket the series was done and dusted there itself.
That's it then. Another series win for Kohli's men at home. The domination from the Men in Blue continue. West Indies, courtesy a brilliant half ton from Pollard and a whipping 41 from Hetmyer did present some fight after a very poor start. However, once Pollard departed, things were beyond the reach of the visitors.
19.6 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! That is the end of that. Another back of a length delivery on middle and leg, Cottrell moves towards the leg side and looks to heave it away again but fails to make any connection with it. With this India win the match by 67 runs. THEY HAVE ALSO TAKEN THE SERIES 2-1.
19.5 overs (0 Run) Short ball outside off, Cottrell looks to heave it away but fails to put any bat on it.
19.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Short ball outside off, Cottrell rocks on his back foot and hammers it over the mid off fielder and into the fence.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Short ball outside off, Cottrell looked to pull it but misses it. Pant was sure that there is bat on it but the umpire shakes his head. He wants the review but India doesn't have one.
Sheldon Cottrell walks in at 10. Probably the last man for the visitors.
19.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Sloower delivery does the trick. It is bowled outside off by Chahar, Pierre looks to guide it towards point but it goes uppishly to Jadeja at point. Ravindra Jadeja there makes no mistake.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Slower delivery outside off, Pierre looks to play it to the of side but can only edge it to the leg side. No run.
Deepak Chahar to bowl out. 3-0-16-1 are his numbers so far.
18.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well played! Bhuvneshwar goes short this time but Williams is ready for it and plays the upper cut over the keeper's head for a boundary.
18.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Full delivery on off, Williams lifts it straight over long on for his first maximum.
18.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, Pierre tucks it towards mid-wicket and takes a single.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Slower bouncer! Pierre looks to pull but fails to make any connection.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Slightly shortish and outside off, Pierre goes for the cut but gets an under edge which goes behind towards Pant.
18.1 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Slower and fuller around off, Williams looks to drill it through mid off but Kumar sticks his left hand out but the ball does not stick. A single taken.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back! 3-0-29-2 are his figures so far.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery outside off, Williams drives it to covers for nothing.
17.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Washington bowls a flatter delivery way down the leg side, Williams lets it go to the keeper who fails to collect it cleanly. It is wided.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on the pads, Williams looks to flick it but misses it to get hit on the pads.
17.4 overs (1 Run) The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Floated ball on middle, Williams flicks it to the leg side and takes a single.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball on middle, Williams looks to sweep it but it goes off the gloves to short fine leg . The batters pick up a single. Pant appeals for LBW but the umpire shakes his head.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Floated ball on off, Pierre looks to defend it but it goes off the inside edge onto his pads. The ball rolls to point.
Finally, Washington Sundar is on, in the 18h over of the innings.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Yorker on middle, Williams gets his bat down in time and digs it out to cover.
Kesrick Williams is in at 9.
16.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Walsh has to make the long walk back to the pavilion. Full delivery on the leg stump line, Hayden looks to play the scoop shot but misses it completely. The ball goes on to hit the top of leg stump.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Yorker on middle, Pierre flicks it towards mid-wicket and takes a single.
16.3 overs (2 Runs) OVERTHROW! Full delivery outside off, Pierre pushes it to third man and takes a single. The fielder has a shy at the keeper's end but misses it. The throw was a wild one allowing the batsmen to steal another single.
16.2 overs (0 Run) BOUNCER! It is bowled outside off, Pierre lets the ball go to the keeper.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery outside off, Pierre drives this uppishly towards mid off where the fielder collects it on the bounce.
Mohammed Shami to bowl out.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Bouncer on middle, Pierre ducks under it.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller around off, Walsh pushes it through cover for a single.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Bouncer around off, Walsh looks to pull but is hit on the body. Pant dives to his left and stops it. Seeing that, the batters decide against the single.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A good length ball on middle, Walsh goes back and slams it to the deep mid-wicket fence for a boundary.
15.2 overs (0 Run) The batsman has attempted to put bat on ball but fails.
15.1 overs (2 Runs) Full and on middle, Walsh drives it towards mid on for a couple.