14.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! The big man departs and the crowd erupts. A back of a length ball outside off, Pollard looks to pull but gets a top edge which goes straight to Jadeja, the substitute at long on. He gobbles it easily. And with the wicket, winning the game and series is most probably over.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads, Walsh tucks it toward mid-wicket and changes ends.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle, Pollard pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
14.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another one from the big man. A full ball around off, Pollard drills it down the ground. It races to the long off fence in a jiffy. No chance for anyone.
14.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A mistimed swat which goes to the fence. A back of a length ball around middle, Pollard looks to pull but the ball hits the upper part of the willow and rolls to the long on fence.
14.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Whacked! Bhuvneshwar looking for a fuller ball dishes out a full toss. Pollard powers it over the long on fence for a maximum.
14.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Starts with a fuller ball and looks to stay away from the reach of Pollard but it is outside the tramline and called wide by the umpire.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back on. 2-0-12-1 are his figures so far.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball on middle and leg, Pollard flicks it towards deep mid-wicket and takes a single to keep strike for the next over. Shreyas Iyer comes across and stops the ball from reaching the fence. Certainly saved a boundary here.
13.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled away! Fifty for Pollard! Fourth one for him in T20Is. He is playing a lone hand here! Kuldeep plays the pull towards deep mid-wicket and it just falls in front of the ropes for a boundary. The umpires check whether it is a six or a four but it is the latter.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Very full delivery outside off, Pollard drives it to long off but refuses to take the single as he wants to keep strike.
13.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Wow! That is hit with some power! Short delivery outside off, Pollard stands tall and hammers it over wide extra cover for a huge maximum.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Full delivery down the leg side, Pollard looks to flick it but gets hit on the pads. Rishabh Pant appeals for a stumping chance but it is not there.
13.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is a biggie from Pollard! Floated on off, Pollard goes on his knees and then lofts this ball over the long on fielder for a maximum. He did not time it well but still it sailed over the ropes.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Full and on the pads, Walsh looks to flick it towards the leg side but it goes towards cover off the outer half of the willow. Pollard does not go for a single as he wants to keep the strike.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Good length ball just outside off, hammered straight to the cover fielder.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Full and in the slot for Pollard. He drills it over the bowler's head but the long on fielder does well to keep it to a single.
Virat Kohli is going off the field and Rohit Sharma will take over the captaincy duties.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller and outside off, Pollard looks to drive but gets an inside edge which goes on the onside. Dube gets to the ball.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball, just around off, angling away. Walsh pushes it through point for a single.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Walsh looks to cut but misses.
Shivam Dube is back again. 2-0-30-0 are his figures so far.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball outside off, Pollard defends it to the point region.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball on middle, Walsh lunges forward and plays it over the bowler's head. The batters take a single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Floated ball on off, Pollard pushes it to cover and takes a single.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Excellent fielding! Kuldeep bowls a short delivery on off, Pollard rocks on his back foot and hammers the pull straight down the ground. He cannot see where the ball has gone courtesy Yadav's hand. Pandey hares across to his right and makes an excellent dive. Saved four runs there.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on off, Walsh defends it to the off side.
Hayden Walsh walks out to the middle.
11.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Pandey is safe as a house and he is not going to spill chance like this one. A flighted ball on middle, Holder looks to slog sweep but he can't get it from the middle of the bat as the ball turns a hint away. He skies it towards long on. Manish Pandey from long on moves to his right and pouches it with ease.
10.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Holder tucks it towards long on for a single.
10.5 overs (2 Runs) Superb shot but an excellent stop from Dube. A full ball on off, Holder drills it past the bowler through mid off. Dube from long on moves to his left and stops the ball. A couple of runs for Holder.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Another full ball from Shami. This is around off, Pollard tucks it towards mid-wicket for a run.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller and just outside off, Pollard drills it well but straight to Rohit at cover.
10.2 overs (1 Run) On middle and on a length, Holder pushes it towards the on side for a run.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads, Pollard tucks it towards mid-wicket and takes a single.